This Walking Treadmill Totally Changed My Daily Activity Levels
Like many editors, I spend a large portion of my day at my computer. Between back-to-back meetings, editing assignments, and colder, darker days, my daily step count had quietly taken a hit, even though movement is something I genuinely prioritize (I’m sort of into my health, afterall).
That’s what finally pushed me to try a walking treadmill for my home office, specifically the FlexiSpot Auto-Incline Walking Treadmill. After using it consistently for several weeks, it has become one of the easiest and most effective ways I have found to move more during the workday.
Here’s my honest take.
I’m getting significantly more steps, especially on busy days
The most noticeable benefit was immediate. I’m walking about 1,500-2,000 more steps per day, particularly on work-heavy days when fitting in an outdoor walk just is not realistic.
Because the treadmill fits neatly under my standing desk, walking has become something I layer into my existing routine rather than something else I need to schedule. I’ll turn it on while answering emails, working on a newsletter draft, or reviewing studies, and suddenly 20 to 30 minutes of walking has passed without my even realizing it.
This kind of consistent, low-intensity movement adds up. Research shows1 that increasing daily non-exercise activity, often referred to as NEAT, is linked to improved metabolic health, not to mention walking is proven time and time again to boost our health in myriad ways, from blood sugar regulation to stress reduction, cardiovascular health, and so much more.
I’ve also noticed this walking treadmill is a great way to overcome the normal mid-afternoon slump. When I find myself start to lag (which, in my case, normally means reaching for caffeine or chocolate), I’ll hop on this instead and find a helpful energy boost.
The incline turns walking into a real workout
What really sets this treadmill apart is the auto-incline feature, which I now consider a must-have.
At higher levels, it genuinely feels like walking up a solid hill. I can feel my glutes, hamstrings, and calves working more, and my heart rate climbs much faster than it does on a flat walk. On days when I want more of a challenge, the incline lets me increase intensity without increasing speed, which is ideal when I am still trying to focus on work.
Incline walking has been shown to increase fat burning and muscle activation compared to walking or running on a flat surface.
When I want to push things even further, I’ll add a weighted vest, which turns it into a surprisingly effective low-impact, calorie-burning workout.
Another few perks: Since having my FlexiSpot Auto-Incline Walking Treadmill, I’ve noticed I feel less bloated and, surprisingly, have less afternoon cravings (it’s great to walk after meals). I also generally feel leaner and less stiff.
It’s practical, easy to use, & small office-friendly
From a usability standpoint, this treadmill fits seamlessly into my space and routine:
- The remote control makes it easy to adjust speed and incline while I’m working.
- It’s lightweight, and the built-in wheels make it easy to move around.
- When I’m done, I can stand it up against the wall, which is key for smaller spaces.
- Even at slightly faster walking speeds, it feels steady and secure, which matters when your attention is split between movement and work.
Overall, it feels designed for real life. If you are considering a walking treadmill, I would absolutely recommend this one and strongly suggest not skipping the incline feature. It makes a noticeable difference when you want to challenge yourself but don’t have time for a full workout session.
A few things that could be better
While I’ve been very happy with it overall, there are a few small drawbacks worth noting:
- When I initially set the treadmill down, two screws fell out. I couldn’t tell where they came from, and it has worked perfectly since, but it was briefly concerning and makes me wonder about the long-term quality.
- At faster speeds, it can be a bit noisy, which may matter if you are in a shared space or on frequent calls.
- While I don’t have this on mine, FlexiSpot offers a folding handrail on their 2S Pro model, which, in hindsight, would be a useful feature for versatility and extra stability for times when it is not being used under a standing desk.
None of these outweighed the benefits for me, but they felt important to mention.
The takeaway
All in all, I truly love having the FlexiSpot Auto-Incline Walking Treadmill. It has made getting more movement during the workday feel easy, realistic, and even enjoyable, especially during colder months or meeting-heavy days. And if you’re just not sure, maybe it will help knowing they offer free 30-day returns.