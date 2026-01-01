Pilates + Weightlifting: Why Kristin McGee Swears By Both
Kristin McGee has built a career on movement. As a fitness icon, entrepreneur, mom of three, and certified Pilates and yoga teacher, with over two decades of experience, she's seen fitness trends come and go.
But her own approach? It's refreshingly straightforward: Pilates and weightlifting, combined.
The sweet spot is combining them," McGee says. "Pilates teaches you how to move well. Strength training teaches you how to move more. When you blend the two, you get mobility, strength, balance, and resilience. I think of it as building strength from the inside out."
It's a pairing that's gaining traction among trainers and researchers alike—and for good reason. Here's why combining these two modalities might be the smartest move for your long-term health.
The case for combining Pilates & strength training
Pilates and weightlifting aren't competitors—they're collaborators. While strength training builds raw power and muscle mass, Pilates refines how you move, improving control, stability, and body awareness.
"Pilates will always be my foundation," McGee explains. "It gives me alignment, breath, core intelligence, and that deep stability you can't cheat. Weightlifting adds power, intensity, and the metabolic benefits women really need as we age." At 50, McGee is proud of her age and even feels it’s given her a deeper appreciation for strength as a whole.
The combination addresses what each modality alone might miss:
- Pilates excels at core stability, postural alignment, and functional movement patterns
- Weightlifting builds muscle mass, bone density, and metabolic resilience
- Together, they create a foundation for longevity that's both powerful and sustainable
How Pilates improves your lifting technique
If you've ever felt unstable during a squat or struggled to maintain form during a deadlift, Pilates can help.
Core engagement is the cornerstone. Pilates trains the deep stabilizing muscles, like your transverse abdominis, pelvic floor, and multifidus, that keep your spine protected during heavy lifts. Stronger stabilizers mean better bracing, which means you can lift heavier with less risk.
Pilates also improves proprioception, which is your body's awareness of where it is in space. This heightened awareness helps you maintain alignment, control tempo, and move through full ranges of motion, all of which are critical for safe, effective lifting.
“Mobility is the bridge between strength and ease. I integrate it into everything I teach, like dynamic warm-ups, spinal articulation in Pilates, joint circles, breath-led stretching, and long Yin-style holds when the body needs it,” McGee explains.
She’s noticed that when clients embrace mobility, everything changes. Their pain decreases, strength increases, posture improves, balance improves, and their workouts feel better instead of harder.
“Mobility is longevity. It helps you stay active, capable, and comfortable in your own body,” she said.
Why weightlifting makes you a stronger Pilates practitioner
The relationship works both ways. While Pilates refines your movement, weightlifting gives you the raw strength to execute more challenging Pilates exercises with control.
When you have more muscle mass, you can hold positions longer and move with more power, making your Pilates practice more dynamic.
Plus, lifting heavy things just feels empowering. There's something uniquely confidence-building about progressively loading your body and watching it adapt.
Practical tips for combining both modalities
Ready to try this approach yourself? Here's how to get started:
Start with 2-3 days of each. You don't need to do both every day. Aim for two to three weightlifting sessions and two to three Pilates sessions per week. Adjust based on your schedule and recovery needs.
Prioritize recovery. Both Pilates and weightlifting are demanding. Make sure you're eating enough protein, staying hydrated, and getting quality sleep. Consider adding amino acids for post-workout recovery if you're training frequently.
Use Pilates as active recovery. On days when you're sore from lifting, a gentle Pilates session can promote blood flow and mobility without adding stress.
Focus on form over load. While we support progressive overload to avoid a plateau, whether you're on the reformer or under a barbell, quality movement matters more than quantity. If you're new to either modality, consider working with a certified instructor to learn proper technique.
If you’re wondering how to find the time
When asked how to realistically work fitness into a busy life, McGee is once again surprisingly realistic.”I build it into the cracks of my day instead of waiting for a perfect 60-minute window,” she shared. “Ten minutes of Pilates before the house wakes up, a strength circuit between meetings, a longer yoga flow after the kids go to bed. Movement is my anchor, not an item on my to-do list.”
As a working mom myself, I know how difficult it can be to plan a workout routine only to miss it and feel like I’m failing. McGee’s advice for juggling fitness with a busy schedule has really resonated with me: “My biggest advice is lower the pressure and raise the consistency. You do not need a ‘big’ workout to get stronger. Five or ten minutes counts. Your body responds to frequency, not perfection.”
The long-term payoff
McGee's personal motivation for combining these modalities isn't just about aesthetics or performance—it's about longevity.
"I'm totally comfortable talking about age, I'm proud of it," she says. "Being in my 50s has given me a deeper appreciation for strength. In my 20s and 30s, I moved for aesthetics and creativity. Now I move for longevity, energy, and hormonal balance. Muscle is a gift. It protects your bones, supports your joints, and keeps your metabolism working for you rather than against you."
The combination of Pilates and weightlifting addresses both strength and movement quality to create a body that's resilient, capable, and built to last.
The bottom line
Kristin McGee's approach to fitness is refreshingly practical. Combine the muscle-building power of weightlifting with the movement quality of Pilates, and you get a training program that's both effective and sustainable (and actually even fun).
You don't need to choose between strength and mobility, power and control. The smartest training programs embrace both.