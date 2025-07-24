Advertisement
It’s Harder To Stay Hydrated With Age — 3 Solutions That Help
We are all keenly aware that we should stay—so much so that we’re accustomed to always carrying our emotional support water bottles or having an array of cups with various beverages spread across the table.
It’s not a lack of understanding that hydration is important (or drinking enough water helps transport nutrients in the body, flush out waste, and support muscles and cognition) driving high dehydration rates. For folks in their 40s, 50s, and especially 60+, it’s a slew of other changes.
Researchers recently summarized the scientific literature on why staying hydrated as you age1 is challenging and the most effective ways to hydrate smarter.
Why staying hydrated gets harder with age
Hydration gets a bit trickier with age for a few reasons1: you hold onto less water, your thirst cues change, the kidneys excrete more fluid, and lifestyle shifts change intake patterns.
- Losing muscle mass means you hold onto less water: About 60% of our body weight is water, but that number drops by roughly 5% (or more) around the age of 60. That usually coincides with the loss of muscle, which holds onto more water than body fat does. This means you have a smaller fluid reserve, so minor fluid losses (like sweating) can dehydrate you faster and have a bigger impact on how you feel.
- Changes in thirst mechanism: Just as hunger cues signal it’s time to eat, your body has innate thirst cues that alert you when you’re thirsty. However, this alert becomes less sensitive over time, and your brain may not signal it’s time to drink something until you’re already more dehydrated than you realize.
- Changes in kidney function: Even healthy kidneys become slightly less efficient after age 40. The glomerular filtration rate (which measures how well kidneys filter waste and excess fluid) declines about 1% each year after 40. This makes it harder for the kidneys to concentrate urine, so more water leaves the body instead of being conserved.
- Lifestyle shifts: Many folks intentionally limit fluid intake in the evening to prevent bathroom trips in the middle of the night. But overdoing this can lead to waking up parched and dehydrated.
How to stay hydrated
Of course, sipping water throughout the day helps you stay hydrated. But it’s always easier said than done. Plus, it’s not always the most effective solution.
Add an electrolyte packet to your cup
Electrolytes aren’t just for endurance athletes; they play a vital role in everyday hydration.*
The term electrolytes encompasses minerals like sodium, potassium, magnesium, and chloride, and they play a crucial role in helping your body absorb and hold onto the water you drink.*
They help pull water across the gut lining and into your cells and tissues, where it can actually do its job (just remember: where sodium goes, water follows).
And, even if you’re drinking enough fluids, your body has a hard time maintaining optimal hydration if you’re not getting enough electrolytes (the water will just pass right through you.
One electrolyte packet that’s a good choice for everyday hydration is mindbodygreen’s electrolytes+ with creatine.
Each serving provides 350 milligrams of sodium, enough to help you retain the water you need without feeling bloated.*
It also contains potassium, magnesium, and chloride to support your nerves, muscles, heart, and bones. And, it has 3 grams of creatine per serving.
Creatine is the most researched supplement out there. No matter your age or fitness level, it can help you keep and build muscle mass when paired with strength training in as few as two to four weeks.
Eat hydrating foods
That’s right, you can also eat some of your water intake. Fruits and vegetables like cucumbers, watermelon, strawberries, lettuce, zucchini, oranges, and celery are all over 90% water2. But most other produce is 70-80% water, so you really can’t go wrong.
Integrate these foods into meals or snacks throughout the day or blend into a hydrating smoothie (like this).
Sip throughout the day (not all at once)
Instead of chugging big glasses of water a few times a day, aim for consistent intake throughout the day (a sip here and there).
This helps your body absorb and hold onto the fluid instead of just flushing it out quickly. Here’s where your emotional support water bottle can come in handy. It is a smart idea to keep it within reach as a reminder to drink throughout the day.
If it is always nearby yet you still don’t drink from it, try sprucing up your water with lime slices, cucumbers, or one of your other favorite supplements (like a delicious and not chalky whey protein powder).
The takeaway
Everything in your body works and feels better when you're properly hydrated. And by following simple tips like these, you can help your body absorb the water it needs.