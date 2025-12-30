Beat the Winter Slump: Gear, Snacks, and Self-Care You’ll Actually Use
Winter can be tough on your body, energy, and mood—from stiff lower backs after too many cozy hours on the couch to dry skin, sluggish afternoons, and restless nights. This season calls for tools, treats, and little wellness hacks that make it easier to feel good, stay energized, and keep moving, no matter the weather.
From high-tech recovery gear and targeted wellness devices to better-for-you snacks, hydrating solutions, and cozy sleep upgrades, these 10 picks are designed to help you thrive all winter long. Think soothing heat and massage wraps, clean-energy drink mixes, mindful desserts, red light therapy, and even cooling gear for those unexpected warm moments outdoors. It’s wellness that works as hard as you do.
Hyperice Venom 2
Your lower back takes a beating during winter. Cold weather doesn’t just make your body more sensitive to pain. You also spend more time cozied up indoors—even though excessive sitting increases your risk of lower back pain. Enter: The Hyperice Venom 2 Back. The wearable heat-and-massage wrap delivers fast-acting HyperHeat™ warmth paired with three customizable vibration patterns to help ease soreness, loosen muscles, and support better range of motion—whether you’re warming up before a workout or decompressing after a long day in the cold.
Want to know more? Read our editor’s first-hand Hyperice Venom 2 review.
Doughlicious
If your 2026 reset includes snacking a little more mindfully—without giving up dessert—Doughlicious is the brand to know. The female-founded company reimagines dessert with Frozen Cookie Dough & Gelato Bites made with better-for-you ingredients i.e. no added refined sugars, white bleached flour, artificial additives, or preservatives. Certified gluten-free and genuinely crave-worthy, the lineup spans flavors like Chocolate Chip, Cookies & Cream, Cinnamon Churro, and Mint Chocolate Chip. The best part? Each bite contains 100 calories (or less) per serving.
Yogi Wellbeing Tea Collection
If you’re looking for small, intentional ways to support your wellbeing, Yogi makes it easy. Rooted in Ayurvedic principles for more than 50 years, this B Corp Certified brand blends herbs traditionally used to support calm, digestion, and overall balance. Just as important is how those teas are made: Yogi works closely with growers to source certified organic ingredients, which are packed in recyclable and compostable packaging.
Coop Sleep Goods Original Pillow
As winter’s shorter days shift your body’s natural rhythms, quality sleep becomes even more essential—which makes it the best time to upgrade your sleep setup. Start with Coop’s Original Pillow. It lets you customize your perfect level of support with adjustable cross-cut memory foam, while hypoallergenic materials and a breathable design help prevent overheating. Machine-washable for easy upkeep, it pairs perfectly with the Comphy SoftSpa Sheet Set whose ultra-soft fabric keeps you cozy without disrupting your body’s natural sleep cues.
BestQqool Red Light Therapy Device
Winter can be tough on skin and energy levels, but red light therapy offers a science-backed boost. The BQ-60 Pro is our editor-approved pick; it delivers six therapeutic wavelengths at a powerful 96.1 mW/cm² irradiance to support skin health, ease muscle tension, and reduce inflammation. Our favorite part? The built-in clamp mount lets you easily attach it to your bedside, so you can enjoy soothing red light therapy while cozying up in bed during those chilly winter nights. Each light has a built-in clamp mount with 360° rotation to let you take control of your session—whether you want to use it while reading, meditating, or workout out. Be sure to use our link for 15% off (automatically applied).
Linear Bar
It’s rare to find a good-tasting protein bar—let alone one that actually tastes like candy. Linear Bar is the exception. It packs 20 grams of organic, high-quality protein into a tasty bar that combines real dark chocolate and caramel with a chewy nougat center. We love that it‘s made without seed oils or artificial ingredients for a clean fuel to power through your workouts. Plus, each serving has 12g of dietary fiber for extra gut support.* Use code MBG15 for 15% off your order.
Elkay Liv EZ Water Dispenser
A new year is the perfect time to reset your wellness routine, and prioritizing daily hydration is an easy goal that delivers lasting benefits. The Elkay Liv EZ creates a convenient hydration station in any room (not just the kitchen). This residential water dispenser is certified to NSF/ANSI 42, 53, and 401 standards, which means you can trust it to reduce forever chemicals, lead, and microplastics. Plus, the backlit LED Green Ticker counts the disposable bottles you're saving, making sustainable hydration an exciting challenge.
Elitone
Bladder leaks affect millions, and now is the right time to focus on your bladder health and living worry-free. Elitone is the only FDA-cleared, completely external treatment that does your Kegels for you—longer and stronger than you could on your own. Just peel, press, and go: wear it for 20 minutes a day, anytime, anywhere, under your clothes with no uncomfortable probes. Clinical studies show it can reduce leaks by more than 70% in just six weeks. Score $25 off your device with code MBG1225.
MISSION
Winter workouts (or brisk outdoor adventures) can leave you surprisingly hot and sweaty—but the MISSION Max Plus Cooling Hoodie Towel keeps you comfortable no matter the weather. Drape it over your head or wrap it around your neck to instantly cool down, with moisture-wicking terry corners for sweat and up to three hours of chill. UPF 50 protection blocks 98% of harmful UV rays, making it perfect for winter sun on ski slopes, trails, or icy runs. Grab yours for 20% off with code NEWYEAR20 through January 11.
MTE
MTE (More Than Energy) is a caffeine-free, adaptogenic wellness blend designed to deliver sustainable energy with no crash and no jitters–making it a smarter alternative to traditional stimulants. MTE helps lift brain fog, enhance mental clarity, and heighten mood all while supporting sleep and recovery. Whether it’s a busy morning, post-workout pick-me-up, or an afternoon boost, MTE keeps you balanced and energized. Save 20% with code MBG-20.*