Skip to Content
Accessibility Statement
Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.
Close Banner
Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.
Recovery

I Swear By This To Stop Back Pain In Its Tracks After Sitting All Day

Carleigh Ferrante
Author:
Carleigh Ferrante
March 02, 2025
Carleigh Ferrante
mbg Senior Commerce Editor
By Carleigh Ferrante
mbg Senior Commerce Editor
Carleigh Ferrante is the Commerce Editor at mindbodygreen.
hyperice venom 2 back
Image by Carleigh Ferrante / mbg creative
March 02, 2025
We carefully vet all products and services featured on mindbodygreen using our commerce guidelines. Our selections are never influenced by the commissions earned from our links.

Like most Americans, my workday is pretty sedentary. Even with my standing desk and walking pad, I spend my fair share of time sitting—and I have lower back pain (and Oura notifications) to prove it.

This daily intrusion has led me to try a lot of lower back pain remedies. And let me say, the recommendations are endless when more than 619 million people globally1 struggle with the same issue as you.

And while some have worked better than others, the biggest game changer for my sore muscles has been the Hyperice Venom 2 Back. The at-home device provides instant relief through a soothing heated massage—and it's become an integral part of my routine.

Hyperice Venom 2 Back

$249
hyperice venom 2 back

Don't have time to scroll? Here's what you need to know

  • The Venom 2 Back wrap heats up within seconds, offering immediate relief from lower back pain.
  • There are 3 heat levels and 3 vibration patterns, creating 9 personalized options. The vibration modes have the same intensity but with different frequencies.
  • The hands-free, adjustable design can be worn comfortably while working or going about your at-home routine.
  • It's extremely easy to operate using the buttons on the device itself, or via the Hyperice app and Bluetooth connectivity.
  • The device is designed for your back, but it can be turned around to direct the heat and vibration on your stomach for relief from cramps.
hyperice venom 2 back
Image by Carleigh Ferrante / mbg creative

What's great about the Hyperice Venom 2 Back

It's easy to use

The Venom 2 arrived fully charged, and I was breathing a sigh of relief within minutes of unboxing the massager. Confession: I didn't even open the instruction manual on my first use.

To operate, you'll simply wrap the device around your back with the control panel situated in the front. Each panel has three buttons for power, heat, and vibration.

Those who prefer a smarter option can head to the Hyperice app to create a personalized treatment, which is transmitted to the massager via Bluetooth.

hyperice venom 2 back
Image by Carleigh Ferrante / mbg creative

It's comfortable & nonintrusive

I'm a big fan of massage guns, but the Hyperice Venom 2 Back offers something those devices can't: a hands-free design. I love that I can wear it while I'm working or completing tasks around the house—and the slim design makes it even more convenient.

What's more, the Venom 2 is extremely comfortable. Adjustable Velcro straps make it easy to accommodate the wrap to different body sizes, and the device has an extra compression strap that helps press the heat against your back.

It heats up super fast

Heat is the standout feature of this back wrap—and I was shocked by how quickly I felt the warmth. Unlike a heating pad that takes minutes to warm up, the Venom 2 was hot within seconds of pressing the power button.

There's definitely a significant difference between the heat settings, too. I started on the hottest setting, or 131 degrees Fahrenheit. Now, I typically stick with the low or medium warmth (113 and 122 degrees Fahrenheit, respectively).

hyperice venom 2 back
Image by Carleigh Ferrante / mbg creative

The pain relief is unmatched

As mentioned, I do try to take frequent breaks from sitting throughout the day. But sometimes, prolonged periods are unavoidable, and that's when I really start to feel the aches and pains in my lower back. 

When compared to massage guns, midday stretches, PEMF mat sessions, and time on my acupressure mat, the Venom Back 2 offers the most instant relief—and that's saying a lot since I swear by all of the above.

There's something about the combination of heat, massage, and compression that stops my lower back pain in its tracks—and I love that the large surface area offers relief across my entire lower back.

Tester tip

The Venom 2 Back is designed for relief from back pain, but it's also amazing for period cramps when positioned on your stomach.
hyperice venom 2 back
Image by Carleigh Ferrante / mbg creative

What I'd change about the Hyperice Venom 2 Back

Of course, no at-home device is without its challenges. In a perfect world, the Venom 2 Back would be a bit more portable. It's great for use around the house, but the device is too bulky for travel.

There is a solution to this, though! The brand also makes a portable version, the Venom Go. The Go is more of a spot treatment covering less surface area, but it's great for when I'm on the go.

Is the Hyperice Venom 2 Back worth it?

If you suffer from lower back pain, the Venom 2 Back is a worthwhile investment (especially with the current promotion). The instant, soothing relief has significantly improved my work days, and I love knowing I have it as an option when my aches and pains start acting up.

The Venom 2 is also great for anyone who deals with intense period cramps that interfere with their day-to-day—and sheer convenience sets it apart from any other at-home recovery device I've tried.

If you don't deal with any of the above, I wouldn't recommend the Venom 2 Back. And if you're looking for a more portable option, I suggest opting for the Venom Go.

Hyperice Venom 2 Back

$249
hyperice venom 2 back

The takeaway

I'm a bit of an at-home recovery junkie—but I don't add new devices to my routine lightly. The Hyperice Venom 2 Back offers unmatched relief from aches and pains in my lower back—and it does so without interfering at all with my day-to-day.

More On This Topic

I Hoard White Sneakers—But These Are My No. 1 Pick For Everyday
Routines

I Hoard White Sneakers—But These Are My No. 1 Pick For Everyday

Hannah Margaret Allen

I'm An OB/GYN Who Works Nights—4 Hacks To Maintain Energy & Sleep Well
Integrative Health

I'm An OB/GYN Who Works Nights—4 Hacks To Maintain Energy & Sleep Well

Jamie Schneider

This Is The Biggest Risk Factor For Insomnia
Integrative Health

This Is The Biggest Risk Factor For Insomnia

Sarah Regan

How This World-Renowned Surgeon Keeps Up With Her Dynamic Days
Paid Content | Toyota

How This World-Renowned Surgeon Keeps Up With Her Dynamic Days

Braelyn Wood

3 Daily Habits That Slow Down The Formation Of Wrinkles Naturally
Beauty

3 Daily Habits That Slow Down The Formation Of Wrinkles Naturally

Hannah Frye

This Snack Swap Could Help Manage Blood Sugar & Prevent Metabolic Disease
Functional Food

This Snack Swap Could Help Manage Blood Sugar & Prevent Metabolic Disease

Sarah Regan

I Hoard White Sneakers—But These Are My No. 1 Pick For Everyday
Routines

I Hoard White Sneakers—But These Are My No. 1 Pick For Everyday

Hannah Margaret Allen

I'm An OB/GYN Who Works Nights—4 Hacks To Maintain Energy & Sleep Well
Integrative Health

I'm An OB/GYN Who Works Nights—4 Hacks To Maintain Energy & Sleep Well

Jamie Schneider

This Is The Biggest Risk Factor For Insomnia
Integrative Health

This Is The Biggest Risk Factor For Insomnia

Sarah Regan

How This World-Renowned Surgeon Keeps Up With Her Dynamic Days
Paid Content | Toyota

How This World-Renowned Surgeon Keeps Up With Her Dynamic Days

Braelyn Wood

3 Daily Habits That Slow Down The Formation Of Wrinkles Naturally
Beauty

3 Daily Habits That Slow Down The Formation Of Wrinkles Naturally

Hannah Frye

This Snack Swap Could Help Manage Blood Sugar & Prevent Metabolic Disease
Functional Food

This Snack Swap Could Help Manage Blood Sugar & Prevent Metabolic Disease

Sarah Regan

I Hoard White Sneakers—But These Are My No. 1 Pick For Everyday
Routines

I Hoard White Sneakers—But These Are My No. 1 Pick For Everyday

Hannah Margaret Allen

I'm An OB/GYN Who Works Nights—4 Hacks To Maintain Energy & Sleep Well
Integrative Health

I'm An OB/GYN Who Works Nights—4 Hacks To Maintain Energy & Sleep Well

Jamie Schneider

This Is The Biggest Risk Factor For Insomnia
Integrative Health

This Is The Biggest Risk Factor For Insomnia

Sarah Regan

How This World-Renowned Surgeon Keeps Up With Her Dynamic Days
Paid Content | Toyota

How This World-Renowned Surgeon Keeps Up With Her Dynamic Days

Braelyn Wood

3 Daily Habits That Slow Down The Formation Of Wrinkles Naturally
Beauty

3 Daily Habits That Slow Down The Formation Of Wrinkles Naturally

Hannah Frye

This Snack Swap Could Help Manage Blood Sugar & Prevent Metabolic Disease
Functional Food

This Snack Swap Could Help Manage Blood Sugar & Prevent Metabolic Disease

Sarah Regan

I Hoard White Sneakers—But These Are My No. 1 Pick For Everyday
Routines

I Hoard White Sneakers—But These Are My No. 1 Pick For Everyday

Hannah Margaret Allen

I'm An OB/GYN Who Works Nights—4 Hacks To Maintain Energy & Sleep Well
Integrative Health

I'm An OB/GYN Who Works Nights—4 Hacks To Maintain Energy & Sleep Well

Jamie Schneider

This Is The Biggest Risk Factor For Insomnia
Integrative Health

This Is The Biggest Risk Factor For Insomnia

Sarah Regan

How This World-Renowned Surgeon Keeps Up With Her Dynamic Days
Paid Content | Toyota

How This World-Renowned Surgeon Keeps Up With Her Dynamic Days

Braelyn Wood

3 Daily Habits That Slow Down The Formation Of Wrinkles Naturally
Beauty

3 Daily Habits That Slow Down The Formation Of Wrinkles Naturally

Hannah Frye

This Snack Swap Could Help Manage Blood Sugar & Prevent Metabolic Disease
Functional Food

This Snack Swap Could Help Manage Blood Sugar & Prevent Metabolic Disease

Sarah Regan

more Movement
Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.

Popular Stories

9 Benefits Of Using Aloe Vera For Skin Care & More25 Natural Ways To Maintain Youthful Glowing SkinVinegar and Baking Soda For Hair: DIY Clarifying ShampooDry Brushing: A Step-By-Step Guide + The 3 Best Skin Benefits13 Tips On How To Have A Good Healthy Relationship10 Signs You Have An Unhealthy Gut + How To Help From Doctors
Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.