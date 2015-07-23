The 15 Most Badass Men Of The CrossFit Games

Since it started in 2007, the CrossFit Games have been a must-watch event for fitness junkies around the world. Competitors must go through three stages of challenges before they actually make it to the games. The first is the open, held in CrossFit gyms around the world. Athletes must complete five workouts in five weeks, and submit their scores. The top athletes from each of the 17 regions will then qualify for the regionals, which are a live, three-day competition. From there, the regions combine and athletes compete for spots for the CrossFit Games. Whew — got all that?

The Games are a culmination of a long period of training, and most athletes have their eye on the prize: $275,000 each, for the fittest man and woman. Check out these ten male athletes who made it to the games and are counting down the days until they can compete:

