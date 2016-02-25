5 Signs You're Doing Too Much Cardio

You need to exercise more. That’s the message you likely hear on a daily basis. Since a large part of the country struggles with obesity, encouraging people to get more exercise seems like an obvious step.

For many people, this means more walking, jogging, cycling, or other cardio-focused activities that get their heart rate moving and calories burning. Cardio certainly has its health benefits, but there comes a point when you might be doing too much.

In fact, doing too much cardiovascular exercise may actually be preventing you from getting the fitness results you’re looking for. Here are four indicators that suggest you may be doing just that, as well as one simple solution that will get you back on the right track: