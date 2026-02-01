I Tested Quince's $30 Activewear For A Month — Here's My Honest Review
As a health editor, I've tested my fair share of activewear—from luxury leggings to budget options that pill after one wash. So when Quince, the direct-to-consumer brand known for slashing retail markups, launched an activewear line with leggings under $30, I was intrigued but skeptical.
Could affordable activewear actually perform across different workout types without falling apart?
I decided to put Quince's athleticwear through a full workout rotation: a 5K run, tennis matches, gym sessions, and Pilates classes. Here's what I discovered after testing two of their complete sets and their cult-favorite biker shorts.
What makes Quince different?
Before diving into my experience, it's worth understanding Quince's business model. The company cuts out middlemen and traditional retail markups, partnering directly with factories that produce for luxury brands. This approach extends to their new health and wellness category, which includes both activewear and supplements, all priced for everyday accessibility rather than special-occasion purchases.
The products I tested
I tried out three of their popular pieces: the Ultra-Form High-Rise Crossover Legging ($39.90), the Ultra-Form High-Neck Cropped Tank ($29.90), and the Ultra-Soft Bike Shorts in Espresso ($24.90). Each promised features you'd typically find in pricier brands, including 4-way stretch, moisture-wicking, anti-microbial technology, and quick-dry fabric.
What stood out beyond those staples is just how expansive Quince’s activewear lineup has become. The brand now offers everything from tennis skirts and one-and-done jumpsuits to active dresses and polished post-workout options like the Flowknit Everyday Set, which feels designed for the days when your schedule moves straight from studio to errands.
For higher-intensity training, the Power-Up Training Set leans into sweat-ready performance with quick-drying, anti-microbial fabric and enough stretch to handle squats, jumps, and heavy lifts. There are also more lifestyle-forward and seasonal pieces, like the Performance Tech Wide Leg Pants, the Ultra-Form Slim Fit Jacket, and even a 100% Merino Wool Base Layer, suggesting Quince is building a true head-to-toe active wardrobe rather than a handful of trend-driven basics.
Quince Activewear
Quince
Quince Ultra-Form High-Rise Crossover Legging
Quince
Quince Ultra-Soft Bike Short
Quince
Ultra-Form High-Neck Cropped Tank
Performance across multiple workouts
The running test
I was genuinely surprised during my first 3-mile run. The leggings stayed put with only one minor readjustment, a better performance than some of my $90 pairs. The fabric didn't slide down or create that dreaded "diaper butt" effect that happens when activewear loses its shape mid-workout. They fit snug along the hips in a way that felt both secure and flattering, but not restrictive.
Tennis & high-intensity movement
The real test came during tennis, where constant lateral movement and quick direction changes expose any weakness in activewear construction. The high-neck cropped tank, which hits just below the rib cage, proved ideal for high-intensity workouts. As someone who's small-chested, I appreciated the built-in shelf bra that kept everything secure without the need for additional layers.
Low-impact workouts
During Pilates classes, the buttery soft texture of the Ultra-Form fabric really shone. This is the quality that every athleisure company tries to recreate, that luxurious, second-skin feel that makes you want to live in your workout clothes. The material has genuine 4-way stretch that moved with me through every position without feeling tight or constrictive.
The standout: Ultra-soft bike shorts
Of all the pieces I tested, the biker shorts became my unexpected favorite. With over 600 reviews and 4.9 stars, they've clearly found a devoted following, and I understand why. The Ultra-Soft fabric lives up to its name, and the material stays put without riding up or creating uncomfortable bunching. They've become my go-to for both workouts and casual wear.
The minor drawbacks
No product is perfect, and these pieces have a small quirk worth mentioning. The leggings feature a back compartment pocket for essentials like keys or headphones, a thoughtful addition in theory.
In practice, it sometimes bunched in a way that created an odd visual line. It's not a dealbreaker, but if you're particular about completely smooth lines, you might want to keep this pocket empty.
The takeaway
After a month of consistent testing across multiple workout types, Quince's activewear exceeded my expectations for its price point. While these pieces may not replace every item in a serious athlete's rotation, they offer remarkable value for everyday exercisers, weekend warriors, and anyone building a functional activewear wardrobe on a budget.
The real question isn't whether Quince can compete with luxury brands; it's whether spending 3-4 times more actually leads to a noticeably better workout experience. Based on my experience, the answer is often no.