152 Articles by Krista Soriano

PAID CONTENT FOR Seventh Sense

How To Layer Your Nighttime Skin Care Routine

The skin care layering rule of thumb: Go from thinnest to thickest. Here's what that looks like for your p.m. regimen.

#partner #skin care #mbgBareYourBeauty
December 10 2019
PAID CONTENT FOR Charlotte's Web
PAID CONTENT FOR Talkspace

One Gift Idea With Mental Health Benefits You Probably Haven't Thought Of

This holiday season, the gift of therapy is now one of the easiest to give.

#anxiety #stress #partner #joy #confidence
December 9 2019
PAID CONTENT FOR Zoëtry Paraiso de la Bonita Riviera Maya

How To Turn Your Vacation Into A True Mental Escape

These 4 getaway planning essentials make it easier to put your well-being first

#partner
December 6 2019
PAID CONTENT FOR Nutrafol

Why Am I Shedding So Much Hair? These 4 Reasons Might Explain It

We shed about 50 to 100 hairs on average each day. If you're shedding more, or if your hair has stopped growing in places altogether, keep reading.

#stress #hair #partner #hormones #microbiome
December 5 2019
PAID CONTENT FOR Seventh Sense
PAID CONTENT FOR Charlotte's Web

Do You Know Where Your CBD Comes From? Take A Look

Here's how of one of the country's preeminent hemp brands makes its products.

#Herbs #supplements #CBD #partner
November 27 2019
PAID CONTENT FOR Integrative Therapeutics

How To Find What Bedtime Works Best For You

Learn how to figure out your ideal bedtime window.

#sleep #partner #energy
November 27 2019
PAID CONTENT FOR Sunbeam®

The Science Behind Why Heat Feels SO Good For Pain

How does heat help your aches and pains, exactly?

#partner #inflammation
November 25 2019
PAID CONTENT FOR Foria

There’s A New Holistic Way Women Are Achieving Better Orgasms

You’re far from alone if you desire more pleasure from your sexual experiences and orgasms.

#partner
November 21 2019
PAID CONTENT FOR Avocado Green Mattress
PAID CONTENT FOR Tara Westover
PAID CONTENT FOR Zevia
PAID CONTENT FOR Penguin Random House Audio

3 Motivational Audiobooks That Will Make You Say, 'Bring It On, 2020!'

Sound on: Listen to these audiobook recs for your New Year inspiration.

#partner #confidence #journaling
November 19 2019
PAID CONTENT FOR Nature Made

How My Mom & I Grow Healthier Together

Moms make the best teachers.

#partner
November 15 2019
PAID CONTENT FOR Nature Made

How My Baby's Arrival Changed My Whole Perspective On Balance

A refreshing perspective on balance after baby.

#partner
November 15 2019
PAID CONTENT FOR LUFT

Is Napping A Healthy Habit? We Asked A Sleep Specialist

The healthiest way to nap, right this way.

#sleep #partner #toxins at home
November 15 2019
PAID CONTENT FOR Garden of Life

Bookmark This: The Beginner’s Guide To Conscious Spending

Because trying to get your spending on the same page as your values can be overwhelming.

#partner
November 14 2019
PAID CONTENT FOR Garden of Life

5 Science-Backed Herbal Immunity Boosters — Which One’s Right For You?

A beginner-friendly list of herbs for immunity.

#partner
November 13 2019
PAID CONTENT FOR Nature Made