158 Articles by Krista Soriano
Krista Soriano
4 Science-Backed Ways To Be More Productive & Focused In The Morning
Snooze-hitters, listen up: This one's for you.
Realistic Tips For *Actually* Making Your Plant-Based Diet Last
If you never know what to order at restaurants, or snacking on seeds and sliced fruit leaves you hangry, we got you.
How To Relieve Aches & Pains Naturally — The Right Way
Pain affects your whole body, so shouldn't your treatment do the same? Good question.
20 Ways To Feel Good & Do Good In The World, Starting Now
We made a list of small but big ways to live well and do good in our world, locally and beyond.
Quick Makeup Tips For Faking 8 Hours Of Uninterrupted Sleep
Master your makeup look with these tips.
Optimizing Levels Of This Nutrient Is The Ultimate Health Hack For Women
3 big benefits of upping your iron levels—even if you're *not* deficient.
The Invisible Ways Indoor Light Is Messing With Your Health
The lighting around us has the power to throw entire aspects of our well-being out of whack. Here's how to get our lighting right.
2020 Is All About Cellular Health — Here's How To Get Started With Cellular TLC
PSA: Your cells are in charge of your long-term health. Here's how to give your cells some extra support.
A Fully Relatable Beauty Journey — From Brow Plucking To 5-Minute Makeup
Anyone who's grown up a '90s kid can relate to this.
How Paleo Expert Mark Sisson Uses Ketogenic Eating For Longevity
Read an excerpt from Mark Sisson's new book, Keto for Life.
3 Adaptogens To Power Up Your Plant Protein
Got new fitness goals for 2020? Here's how maca, ashwagandha, and reishi can help keep you going.
All-Natural Makeup That Adapts To You (Not The Other Way Around)
Natural ingredients in today's organic makeup can truly achieve amazing color payoff. Here's the proof.
Turn These Mind-Sharpening Tips Into Habits For A Brain-Fit Lifestyle
6 things that help boost brainpower!
5 Books (With Recipes!) That Make Mindful Eating Easy & Approachable
Bookmark these, stat.
The 4 Most Important Things You Didn't Know About Blue Light
Weird but true: Your eyes actually have an internal pair of blue-light-blocking glasses.
A Daily Makeup Routine For A Natural Sun-Kissed Glow, By An Outdoors Lover
Find your versatile sun-kissed look.
7 Fitness-Supporting Supplements That Get The RDN Stamp Of Approval
Stepping up your fitness? Here are the supplements to consider.
The 6 Easiest Mistakes To Make When Choosing A Supplement, According To RDNs
How do you decide what matters most when choosing the best option for you? These 6 things can help.
Peloton Master Trainer Rebecca Kennedy's Tips For Fitting In Fitness When You're On The Go
Nike master trainer Rebecca Kennedy's tips for fitting in fitness when you're on the go.
How Registered Dietitian Nutritionist Whitney English Eats Well While On The Road
How registered dietitian nutritionist Whitney English eats well while on the road.