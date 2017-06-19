2328 Items Tagged

Why You Should Switch Up Your Workout Routine (From Someone Who Resisted It)

Adding in a few new workout classes outside of your comfort zone can help challenge your body and hone your range of motion.

Alicia Archer
June 14 2017
I Quit Exercise & I've Never Been Happier. Here's Why

It changed my life in the best way possible.

Christina Larson
June 11 2017
Yoga Nidra: Here's What You Need to Know

One hour of "yogic sleep" equals four hours of regular sleep.

Lindsay Kellner
June 8 2017
The Best Time Of Day To Exercise For Hormone Balance

Here's when you should be doing cardio, yin yoga, Pilates, or simply walking.

Alisa Vitti
June 7 2017
How Much Yoga Is Too Much Yoga?

There really is such a thing. Let's talk about it.

Leigh Weingus
June 5 2017
I Did Bikram Yoga Every Day For 30 Days. Here's What Happened

It wasn't easy, but the benefits were incredible.

Monika Pietrowski
June 4 2017

The Savasana-Euphoria Connection You Need To Know About

Some say it’s the most difficult pose, precisely because you’re not supposed to move at all. It’s all about the gap between what you did during the...

Quentin Vennie, E-RYT 200
June 2 2017
10 Real People On What Finally Worked For Their Anxiety

Dogs, parking lots, and long runs for the win.

Lindsay Kellner
June 1 2017