If you've ever dealt with chronic pain, you know that there are few things more frustrating than waking up day after day with the same ache, no matter how much physical therapy you're doing or how many yoga classes you're taking. Enter the Feldenkrais Method, a technique created by Israeli engineer Moshe Feldenkrais, designed to help you become more aware of how your body interacts with the world around it.

The idea is that by rewiring neural pathways, your body can learn to move more fluidly and with more ease and stop using small muscles to practice movements and accomplish tasks meant for larger muscles. So how exactly does the Feldenkrais method work, and why is it so effective? Here's what you need to know.