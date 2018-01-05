How You Should Work Out On The Whole30

While some diets have an exercise component, the Whole30 isn't one of them. "There is no exercise component to the Whole30—working out is not a requirement to see life-changing results," explains Hartwig.

Further, if you've already been exercising regularly, expect to see some differences in energy. "If you've been exercising, continue to do your normal training—but don't be surprised if things are lagging the first two weeks, as your body adjusts, particularly if you're used to eating lots of sugar," she says. "Taking a rest week or half-intensity week here is often a good idea. If you get partway through your Whole30 and find you have so much energy that you want to start exercising—go for it! This is a common side effect of the Whole30."