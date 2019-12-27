294 Items Tagged

superfoods

Functional Food
Functional Food

6 Healthy Weight-Supporting Foods A Nutritionist Recommends To Everyone

When we make smart dietary choices, it can set the stage for healthy digestion, improved metabolism, and a healthy weight.

#gut health #superfoods
Ella Davar, R.D., C.D.N.
June 6
Recipes
Functional Food
Recipes
Functional Food
Functional Food
Functional Food
Functional Food
Recipes
Integrative Health

This Veggie Could Help Reduce Blood Pressure In Pregnant Women

High blood pressure is bad for many reasons, but when it affects someone who is pregnant, the consequences can be even worse.

#news #pregnancy #superfoods
Christina Coughlin
February 19
Functional Food

The Micronutrient This Functional Medicine Gynecologist Wants You To Add To Your Diet

According to Trubow, "They've got tremendous micronutrient concentration!"

#mbgsupplements #superfoods
Christina Coughlin
February 7
Beauty
Beauty

Dry Skin? Here Are 10 Science-Backed Supplements For Hydrated Skin

Hydrated, healthy-looking skin is the goal, and it can be annoying and even uncomfortable when yours falls short.

#skin care #mbgsupplements #inflammation #superfoods
Korin Miller
January 29
Recipes

Eat All The Veggies With These 5 Mediterranean Diet Side Dishes

What better way to make sure you're getting your veggies than with five Mediterranean-inspired sides?

#salads #Mediterranean diet #vegetarian #vegan #superfoods
Sarah Regan
January 22
Recipes

6 Immune-Supporting Soups For When Comfort Food Is All You Want

For those chilly days when a bowl of soup is all you want.

#soup #turmeric #vegan #superfoods #ketogenic
Sarah Regan
January 14
Functional Food

Why Organ Meats Are A Longevity Superfood + A Beginner-Friendly Recipe

Welcome to the wonderful world of offal that's anything but awful.

#easy meals #ketogenic #superfoods
Mark Sisson
January 8
Integrative Health

A 20-Minute Morning Routine This Yoga Specialist Uses To Stay Grounded

Creating a morning self-care routine can transform your life.

#sleep #yoga #affirmations #superfoods
Claire Grieve
January 4
Food Trends

The One Food A Neurologist Wants You To Eat (That You May Not Know)

Broccoli sprouts are the power-packed veggie to add to your New Year's diet.

#healthy aging #brain #superfoods
Eliza Sullivan
January 2
Healthy Weight

Trying To Maintain A Healthy Weight? New Study Finds This Tea May Help

The tea, popular in South America, is an alternate source of caffeine that may well be able to add another thing to its benefits list.

#news #tea #superfoods
Eliza Sullivan
December 27 2019