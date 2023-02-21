Perhaps the most powerful and studied component of broccoli is sulforaphane1 —a sulfur-rich compound that reduces oxidative stress that can contribute to brain disease2 . A full-grown head of broccoli does contain sulforaphane, but broccoli sprouts have 10 to 100 times more3 !

On day three or four of growing broccoli, when the sprouts are one to two inches tall, is when the plant's sulforaphane content is highest. According to a report published in the Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences4 , just a small 1-ounce serving of broccoli sprouts provides 73 milligrams of sulforaphane glucosinolate.

Scientists don't believe5 there is a certain amount of sprouts we need to consume to gain neuroprotective benefits, so we should simply plan to eat them frequently. I personally eat broccoli sprouts every few days to ensure I am getting some sulforaphane into my cells.