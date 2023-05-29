You Need This Many Servings Of Fruit Per Day — Are You Getting Enough?

A daily smoothie can surely help pack in more servings (find some of our favorite recipes here), but there’s another way to support your diet without counting your orange slices on your fingers: Take a comprehensive fruit and veggies supplement.

Many of these come in powder form, which is actually more beneficial because you can pack in loads of fruits, veggies, probiotics, fiber, and more.

While you shouldn’t use these supplements to replace whole fruit servings every day, they’re certainly a healthy choice when you’re on the run or just can’t get the full three fruits into your day.

Just make sure to look for a high-quality supplement, so you’re not skimping on nutrient value. Here, find a carefully curated list of our favorite fruit and veggie supplements to sneak more nutrients into your busy day.