This Underrated Fruit Is A+ For A Positive Mood, According To Research

Research Links Kiwi To Elevated Mood Levels—Here's What You Need To Know
We often decide which foods are healthiest for us based on their nutrient profile and their impact on various physical factors, like immune system support and gut health maintenance. However, plenty of star players are top notch for overall mental health—they, too, deserve some time on center stage.
Today, let's shed some light on the mighty kiwi: One research study indicates it may even elevate your mood.
Why research links kiwi to an elevated mood.
In this 2013 study, students added two gold kiwifruits a day to their diet (a fruit rich in vitamin C) and the results indicate that enhanced intake of kiwifruit by individuals with moderate mood disturbance can improve overall mood, researchers say.* More specifically, a decrease in total mood disturbance (i.e., a measure of overall negative mood) and an increase in vigor (i.e., energy and enthusiasm) were observed at the end of the study.
In another 2018 study from the journal, Antioxidants, researchers found a significant association between participants' mood state and vitamin C status.
What’s causing these specific responses, you ask? Well, vitamin C is found in high concentrations in the brain. Neurons (nerve cells) and glia (a network of cells that supports the nervous system) rely on the adequate and regulated absorption and transfer of vitamin C. Vitamin C is also critical for synthesizing neurotransmitters, including norepinephrine, which plays a role in mood regulation.* All of this science speak essentially means: Your brain really loves (and needs) vitamin C, so it's important to get enough.
So how much vitamin C should you ingest? Well, there are about 130 milligrams of vitamin C per gold kiwifruit, meaning each participant was consuming about 260 milligrams of vitamin C each day. Of course, while kiwi is a stellar source of this antioxidant nutrient, we can't silo the health benefits of a whole food like kiwifruit to just vitamin C (after all, kiwi offers an array of macro-, micro-, and phytonutrients).
Other full-body benefits of vitamin C may require more milligrams daily. In fact, science demonstrates that higher C dosing (i.e., concentrated doses like 500 mg or 1,000 mg) can help step up your game for immune response, cardiovascular benefits, and more.*
The takeaway.
When discussing the best brain-healthy foods, you may not typically link kiwis and mental health; however, research on vitamin C offers an eye-opening outlook. In this study participants consumed 260 milligrams of vitamin C per day thanks to a duo of kiwis—check out this story to figure out how much you should actually be taking for optimal benefit.
