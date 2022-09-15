This Underrated Fruit Is A+ For A Positive Mood, According To Research

What’s causing these specific responses, you ask? Well, vitamin C is found in high concentrations in the brain. Neurons (nerve cells) and glia (a network of cells that supports the nervous system) rely on the adequate and regulated absorption and transfer of vitamin C. Vitamin C is also critical for synthesizing neurotransmitters, including norepinephrine, which plays a role in mood regulation.* All of this science speak essentially means: Your brain really loves (and needs) vitamin C, so it's important to get enough.

So how much vitamin C should you ingest? Well, there are about 130 milligrams of vitamin C per gold kiwifruit, meaning each participant was consuming about 260 milligrams of vitamin C each day. Of course, while kiwi is a stellar source of this antioxidant nutrient, we can't silo the health benefits of a whole food like kiwifruit to just vitamin C (after all, kiwi offers an array of macro-, micro-, and phytonutrients).

Other full-body benefits of vitamin C may require more milligrams daily. In fact, science demonstrates that higher C dosing (i.e., concentrated doses like 500 mg or 1,000 mg) can help step up your game for immune response, cardiovascular benefits, and more.*