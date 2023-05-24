3 Nutrition Tips To Secure Brighter Skin Now & For Years To Come
When putting together your daily menu, you’ll probably pull inspiration from your cravings, hunger levels, what groceries you have available, and maybe even some targeted nutrition goals.
For example, anyone about to run a marathon the next day will probably want to eat more than just a piece of toast the night before; whereas those with gut health on their mind might want to follow a pre- and probiotic-rich plan. You get the point.
Eating for skin health is just another one of those goals, and a common one at that. To come, three nutrition tips to boost your skin’s radiance from within.
Prioritize skin-friendly amino acids & fatty acids
First up, you’ll need to get enough protein and fats every single day. While there’s no right or wrong option to consume, there are certain foods that are particularly beneficial for skin health.* Below, a few to note:
- Hydrolyzed collagen peptides
- Salmon
- Oysters
- Bone broth
- Almonds
- Avocado
- Dark leafy greens
If you’re already getting a serving of protein with every meal, consider adding a collagen supplement to your routine as well.* Our pick? The mindbodygreen beauty & gut collagen+ powder.
This multi-faceted supplement provides 17.7 grams of hydrolyzed bovine collagen peptides (read: easier to digest), in addition to skin-loving ingredients like hyaluronic acid, vitamins C and E, biotin, and more.*
Don’t skimp on antioxidants
If you’re eating for brighter skin, make sure you’re consuming antioxidants whenever possible. Plenty of whole and natural foods contain these free-radical fighters, but especially fresh fruits like oranges, lemons, grapefruit, blueberries, etc., that are rich in vitamin C.
Not only does vitamin C help to combat oxidative stress in the skin (aka, one leading cause of accelerated skin aging), but it also helps support your collagen production.* That's why high-quality collagen powders (like ours) will often toss vitamin C into the mix; if it doesn't, you might be doing your skin a disservice.
In fact, your body cannot make collagen without vitamin C, so make sure you prioritize this nutrient for healthy skin aging.*
Get water from food, too
Beauty experts everywhere will tell you that drinking enough water is key for skin health, and for a good reason: When you’re not properly hydrated, your skin may appear dull, more wrinkled, and ashy.
However, you can get some H20 in your food, in addition to drinking enough fluids. Below, find a few water-rich foods to look for:
- Cucumber
- Celery
- Melons
- Bell pepper
- Lettuce
- Strawberries
The takeaway
If you want to eat to support your skin health, prioritize amino acids and healthy fats, antioxidants, and foods that contain loads of water. If you do nothing else, consider adding a collagen supplement to your routine—here’s a list of our favorite options, for reference.
Hannah Frye is the Assistant Beauty Editor at mindbodygreen. She has a B.S. in journalism and a minor in women’s, gender, and queer studies from California Polytechnic State University, San Luis Obispo. Hannah has written across lifestyle sections including health, wellness, sustainability, personal development, and more. She previously interned for Almost 30, a top-rated health and wellness podcast. In her current role, Hannah reports on the latest beauty trends, holistic skincare approaches, must-have makeup products, and inclusivity in the beauty industry. She currently lives in New York City.