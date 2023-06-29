This Grilled Broccoli Recipe Will Change The Way You Think About The Vegetable
Who knew a recipe this simple could be so delicious? Furikake is a mixture of dried fish, seaweed, sesame seeds, and spices popular in Japan. It adds a wonderful umami saltiness that perfectly complements the charred broccoli. Try it!
Servings: 4
Prep time: 5 mins
Cook time: 20 mins
Ingredients
- 1 head of broccoli
- 1 tablespoon sesame seed oil
- ½ teaspoons sea salt
- ¼ teaspoon freshly ground black pepper
Directions
- 1 tablespoon furikake
- Preheat the grill per the manufacturer’s instructions.
- Slice the broccoli lengthwise, into about five ½-inch “steaks.” Brush each slice with sesame oil and season with salt and pepper.
- Grill the broccoli on medium, indirect heat for 8–10 minutes, until well-defined char marks appear.
- Flip the broccoli over and cook for 8–10 minutes. Remove them from heat. Season the broccoli with furikake and serve as a side or entree.
Excerpted from the new book Garden to Table Cookbook: A Guide to Growing, Preserving, and Cooking What You Eat by Kayla Butts, published by Fox Chapel Publishing Company.
Kayla Butts, MS, RDN, LD is a sixth-generation Texan, small-scale farmer, full-time dietitian, and mom to three strong girls. Along with being the author of Garden to Table Cookbook, she’s also written over 100 magazine features and articles published throughout the state of Texas.
As the daughter of a single mom putting herself through school while working full time, Kayla grew up on Happy Meals and Chef Boyardee. After seeing her mother’s epilepsy successfully treated with food, Kayla became determined to help people prevent and treat disease through the way they eat.
She holds a master’s degree in nutrition and has been a practicing dietitian nutritionist for 15 years, helping hundreds of clients meet their nutrition-focused health goals. Today, as a recipe developer and food stylist, she creates simple, seasonal recipes using ingredients from her own garden.