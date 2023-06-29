Kayla Butts, MS, RDN, LD is a sixth-generation Texan, small-scale farmer, full-time dietitian, and mom to three strong girls. Along with being the author of Garden to Table Cookbook, she’s also written over 100 magazine features and articles published throughout the state of Texas.

As the daughter of a single mom putting herself through school while working full time, Kayla grew up on Happy Meals and Chef Boyardee. After seeing her mother’s epilepsy successfully treated with food, Kayla became determined to help people prevent and treat disease through the way they eat.



She holds a master’s degree in nutrition and has been a practicing dietitian nutritionist for 15 years, helping hundreds of clients meet their nutrition-focused health goals. Today, as a recipe developer and food stylist, she creates simple, seasonal recipes using ingredients from her own garden.