Grab A Resistance Band & Give This Full-Body Strength Workout A Go

The stretchy bands are great for building strength and muscle endurance all over your body—plus, they're easy to use and very versatile.

#pilates #hiit
Katie Dunlop
5 days ago
A 10-Move Oblique Workout To Help You Build A Truly Strong Core

These exercises require no equipment, just bodyweight, to help build strong side abs.

#pilates
Krista Stryker, NSCA-CPT
May 28
4 Simple Moves To Strengthen Your Lower Abs With A Pilates Ball

This core routine is perfect for an at-home workout.

#pilates #movement cures
Lia Bartha
March 28
The 5-Minute Core Workout You Can (And Probably Should) Do Every Day

It's quick and effective—what more could you ask for?

#pilates #longevity #hiit
Ray Bass, NASM-CPT
November 2 2019
This Posture-Correcting Exercise Will Also Strengthen Your Core

Way shorter than a workout (and more comfortable than a back brace).

#empowerment #stress #flexibility #pilates #yoga
Ray Bass, NASM-CPT
April 4 2019
I Worked Out Like Dua Lipa For A Week – Here's What Happened

Plot twist: She doesn't spend hours and hours at the gym.

#empowerment #pilates #yoga #hiit
Ray Bass, NASM-CPT
February 26 2019