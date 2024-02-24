Skip to Content
Routines

I Have Bad Knees & This Exercise Mat Makes Workouts So Much Better

Carleigh Ferrante
Carleigh Ferrante
February 24, 2024
By Carleigh Ferrante
Carleigh Ferrante is the Commerce Editor at mindbodygreen.
stakt mat
Image by mbg creative
We carefully vet all products and services featured on mindbodygreen using our commerce guidelines. Our selections are never influenced by the commissions earned from our links.

I always thought knee discomfort was just part of the deal when doing mat Pilates and floor exercises. As much as I mull over purchases of fitness equipment, sneakers, and activewear, I've never thought too deeply about how my mat was impacting my workout.

But after seeing the foldable Stakt mat all over my social media feed, I decided it was time to upgrade from my budget Amazon mat—and this one swap improved my workouts exponentially.

The knee discomfort I thought was the norm? Gone. And that’s just the start of this sleek-yet-cushioned mat’s benefits.

Stakt Mat

$86
stakt mat

Don't have time to scroll? Here's what you need to know:

  • The Stakt mat has 5 foldable panels so you can choose how cushioned the surface is for each exercise.
  • The mat doubles as a yoga block for exercise modifications or a step for incline and decline workouts.
  • I’ve used the Stakt mat for yoga, Pilates, strength training, HIIT, and cardio and it’s shown no signs of wear and tear.
  • I’m prone to knee and wrist pain and haven’t felt any discomfort since using the Stakt mat.
  • It’s easy to store and lightweight enough to take on the go.
  • The $86 price tag is an investment, but I’d recommend the Stakt mat to anyone who experiences knee or wrist discomfort, or who wants to upgrade their at-home workouts and clear up their space
stakt mat
Image by Carleigh Ferrante / mbg creative

6 reasons everyone should try the Stakt mat

It's so cute

A workout mat certainly doesn't need to be aesthetically pleasing, but I can’t help it if that’s what first drew me to Stakt. I love how the mat elevated the vibe in my home workout space. It comes in four modern color that feel right off a Pinterest board: iron, rosewater, seafoam, and dune. 

It's multipurpose

Twice as thick as your average yoga mat, the Stakt mat is 11 mm thick when laid flat. The unique design breaks the 69-inch mat into five evenly spaced panels, allowing you to fold the mat over to create more cushioning. 

This foldable design also helps the Stakt mat double as a step for incline or decline exercises or a yoga block for pose modifications. In a small city apartment, a mat that doubles as workout equipment is a huge win. I actually tossed out my yoga blocks with my old mat!

It doesn’t slide around

I have wood floors, and there’s nothing that bugs me more than a mat that slides around under your feet during a workout. Initially the mat’s smooth surface worried me, but I discovered the backside has textured ridges that help keep it in place—even during active cardio exercises.

It’s portable and easy to store

The sleek, foldable design makes the Stakt mat incredibly simple to store (a huge perk for those of us with limited space). I used to hate the way my old yoga mat would constantly unravel when stored, but with the Stakt mat I simply fold it up and slide it under my couch, bed, or desk.

The best part? At just under three pounds, the mat is surprisingly lightweight. The brand even sells a carrying bag for those who plan to bring it on the go.

stakt mat
Image by Carleigh Ferrante / mbg creative

It's durable

While it’s pricier than my previous budget finds, the Stakt mat is very durable. After weeks of daily use for strength training, Pilates, yoga, and HIIT exercises, mine shows no signs of wear and tear. Plus, most high-quality yoga mats cost around $100 (if not more).

The brand prioritizes sustainability

The Stakt mat is made from EVA foam blend, which is a more eco-friendly alternative to PVC yoga mats. And if you do decide to replace your Stakt mat, the brand will upcycle it for free and give you a credit toward your replacement. 

Is the Stakt mat worth it?

Yes, the Stakt mat is worth it. The foldable design sets the mat apart from any other I’ve tried. And while the clever construction is convincing enough, I've actually found the ultra cushioned design has completely transformed my workouts.

The added cushioning for my joints means I can take fewer wrist- and ankle-stretching breaks. Plus, I've actually started to see my rep count increase when I use the mat.

Stakt Mat

$86
stakt mat

The takeaway

I’d recommend the Stakt mat to anyone who experiences joint discomfort during workouts or who wants to streamline their workout space with more functional (and attractive) gear. Sure, it's an investment for $86—but I think this mat will be an essential for years to come.

