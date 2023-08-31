I’ve never met a fitness expert who doesn’t love the Align pant for low impact exercise—and I can personally attest to how wonderful these workout leggings are for everything from yoga to lounging. Admittedly, I own 10+ pairs.

The soft, breathable material is designed specifically for low-impact workouts such as yoga, but these leggings also have enough compression to support you for cross training. The weightless Nulu™ fabric is buttery soft and offers a breathable, sweat-wicking four-way stretch, while Lycra™ fibers give these a flattering fit.

Stern says, “I wear these leggings almost every day, and own them in five different sizes from when I was pregnant and postpartum. They have so much stretch, and they’re a wardrobe staple I never get tired of.”

Harris agrees, “When it comes to softness, I absolutely love the Align pant from lululemon.”