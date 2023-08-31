Aside from narrowing down for a specific activity such as weight lifting or running, our experts have a few priorities when choosing a pair of compression leggings. Sponaugle says durability is one of her major focuses when shopping for activewear.

“The price point for high quality compression leggings is now closer to $100 for a pair that will last you a good amount of time,” she explains. “There are a few off brand companies on Amazon, however, I haven’t found a pair that last as long as my Nike’s or Lululemon’s.”

Mellors, on the other hand, recommends prioritizing the pair that fits your body best. “Everyone’s body is different so the most important thing is that they fit your entire body comfortably. They should feel snug, but shouldn’t dig in and feel like they’re cutting off your circulation.One thing to look out for is movement around the hips. If your leggings are too tight you’ll feel sore in your hip flexors and lower back after a while.”

Once you’re trying your new compression leggings on, Mellors recommends performing the squat test.

To do so, simply see if you can reach the full depth of your squat without feeling as if you are fighting against the material. If you can’t, your leggings are too tight and they’ll likely restrict your movement.

Our experts also forewarn that new users might have an adjustment period to the tight-fitting nature of compression workout leggings.