The 12 Best Compression Workout Leggings Of 2023, With Picks From Trainers & Instructors
- Best mild compression: Lululemon Align
- Best for travel: Alo High-Waist Airlift Legging
- Best for cross training: Lululemon Wunder Train High-Rise Tight with Pockets
- Best breathable: CALIA Women's Core Essential Legging
- Best for running: Lululemon SenseKnit Running High-Rise Tight
- Best for the gym: Nike Women's Firm-Support High-Waisted Full-Length Leggings with Pockets
- Best medium compression: P.E. Nation Long Range Legging
- Most comfortable: Adanola Ultimate Wrap Over Leggings
- Best for high intensity workouts: Sweaty Betty Power Leggings
- Best for all-day wear: Forme Sculpt + Legging
- Best high-waisted: LNDR Chisel 7/8 Super High Rise Legging
- Best light compression: LNDR Forever 7/8 Legging
The right exercise gear can enhance your performance in your workouts1 and how quickly your muscles recover2. The best compression workout leggings are made from denser fabric and are tighter than regular leggings to increase blood flow during exercise.
Working out for at least 20 minutes a day is proven to boost your mood, so it’s a great idea to invest in leggings that motivate you to stay moving. As with any exercise apparel, there are a few key factors that make the best compression workout leggings stand out from the rest.
Luckily, we’ve got expert tips (and picks) to help you narrow down your search.
What are compression workout leggings?
Compression leggings aren’t just any workout legging. They’re made from a specialized fabric that exerts graduated pressure around the ankles and gradually decreases in pressure as it moves up the legs, which increases stability and blood flow to the muscles.
The idea is to improve circulation, reduce muscle fatigue, and potentially enhance athletic performance via compression. Compression leggings provide a tight and supportive fit, which provides additional support to the muscles and joints.
According to sports recovery specialist Joe Barthelemy, compression therapy is a great option for "high-level athletes, fitness enthusiasts, [and] individuals who stand all day for work (nurses, law enforcement, military personnel, teachers)."
Because compression increases blood flow and circulation, it can speed up recovery from a tough workout or workday, Barthelemy explains.
Sarah Sponaugle, co-founder of Driven Fit, explains, “Compression leggings are a type of workout pant that helps increase blood flow during exercise.”
Ianthe Mellors, Fitness Instructor and Dancer, adds that compression leggings are made of denser fabric and are tighter than regular leggings, which allows for greater stability and circulation.
If you want to make the most out of your wardrobe, compression leggings can maximize your movement.
What to look for in compression workout leggings
“When looking to purchase a pair of compression leggings I always look at price, materials, and sustainability practices of the company,” Sponaugle says.
Mellors adds, “They should feel supportive, yet comfortable. You don’t want to be so tight that they hinder movement.”
When you’re shopping, consider the below five factors:
- Compression level: Compression leggings come in various levels of compression, typically ranging from light to firm. The right level of compression depends on your style of exercise.Higher compression levels may be more suitable for high impact exercises or weight training, while lower levels are often used for low impact exercise.
- High quality fabric: Sponaugle says to always make sure you’re not allergic to any of the materials, which we’ve outlined for each pick. She also notes that these pants are tight and will be up against your skin while you’re sweating for quite some time. Higher quality fabrics are more expensive, but you’ll be happier in the long run.
- Seam vs seamless: If your leggings have seams, check the placement of the seams to ensure they won't cause chafing during your workout. Even better, there are a few seamless options on our list.
- Design and style: Compression leggings come in plenty of designs, lengths, and aesthetics. Choose one that suits your personal style and the activities you’ll be doing.Some compression workout leggings have features that make them stand out even more, such as pockets, reflective elements, and mesh panels.
- Ease of movement: As our experts said, compression leggings should provide support without restricting your range of motion. Try moving around in them to ensure they allow comfortable movement during your chosen activities.
Remember, you should love how you feel in compression workout leggings. Our bodies are all unique, so keep in mind that what feels best for one person may not be the best for your body type.
The benefits of compression workout leggings
Compression leggings increase the blood flow in your legs and ankles3, which can help tremendously with performance and recovery. On a scientific level, it’s believed compression therapy leads to better oxygen and nutrient delivery to the muscles, which can help reduce the risk of muscle soreness and cramping.
Mellors explains, “Compression workout leggings promote blood circulation and quicken muscle recovery, but they also aid in stabilizing your muscles and give you extra support, reduce delayed onset muscles soreness, aid in proprioception, and how you feel and sense your body moving through space.” That sounds like a bang for your buck to us.
Some athletes and fitness enthusiasts say wearing compression leggings when working out improves overall performance by reducing muscle oscillation, improving muscle alignment, and providing a sensation of support.
Others wear compression leggings for post-workout recovery. The increased blood flow and reduction in swelling could aid in the recovery process by facilitating the removal of metabolic waste products and reducing muscle inflammation.
Who should wear compression workout leggings
Sponaugle explains that anyone who is active and looking for a slight increase in performance and recovery can benefit from compression workout leggings.
Mellors says compression leggings are a wonderful tool beyond just working out. “Compression leggings were originally created to prevent varicose veins and other vein diseases. They are great for travel, flights and anyone that does strenuous workouts where you get prolonged build up of lactic acid.”
As a fitness instructor who swears by compression leggings to deal with inflammation, Mellors shares why she uses them regularly. “I personally love wearing [compression leggings] on the days after a particularly grueling workout or rehearsal because my muscles are fatigued,” she says.
Per Mellows, “Compression leggings not only help this but I also have peace of mind having the extra support so feel secure placing heavy demands on my body.” She says they’re beneficial on days when she’s staying all day teaching, noting that if she wears compression leggings, “there is significantly less inflammation” in her legs.
If you feel like you’re getting inflamed after workouts, changing up your leggings could be an easy switch.
How to choose the best compression workout leggings
Aside from narrowing down for a specific activity such as weight lifting or running, our experts have a few priorities when choosing a pair of compression leggings. Sponaugle says durability is one of her major focuses when shopping for activewear.
“The price point for high quality compression leggings is now closer to $100 for a pair that will last you a good amount of time,” she explains. “There are a few off brand companies on Amazon, however, I haven’t found a pair that last as long as my Nike’s or Lululemon’s.”
Mellors, on the other hand, recommends prioritizing the pair that fits your body best. “Everyone’s body is different so the most important thing is that they fit your entire body comfortably. They should feel snug, but shouldn’t dig in and feel like they’re cutting off your circulation.One thing to look out for is movement around the hips. If your leggings are too tight you’ll feel sore in your hip flexors and lower back after a while.”
Once you’re trying your new compression leggings on, Mellors recommends performing the squat test.
To do so, simply see if you can reach the full depth of your squat without feeling as if you are fighting against the material. If you can’t, your leggings are too tight and they’ll likely restrict your movement.
Our experts also forewarn that new users might have an adjustment period to the tight-fitting nature of compression workout leggings.
How we picked:
Expert insight
All our picks are direct recommendations from the certified personal trainers and experts we interviewed.
Quality & materials
Per our expert's advice, we chose leggings from the top brands in the industry. All leggings have either been tested by our team or the experts we interviewed. As always, we prioritized brands that use sustainable materials and practices.
Versatility
We included workout leggings for a variety of exercises. Whether you're training indoors or outdoors and performing HIIT or low-impact workouts, there's something on the list for you.
Price
The best compression workout leggings range in price from under $100 to $150. We made sure to select picks that fit a wide range of price points so everyone can find their perfect pair.
Our picks for the best compression workout leggings of 2023:
Best mild compression: Lululemon Align
Pros:
- Buttery soft fabric
- 20+ colors to choose from
- Second skin feeling
Cons:
- Not the most sustainable choice
Materials:Nulu™ fabricLycra™ fiber
Sizes available:0-20
Colorways:20+
Pockets:Hidden waistband pocket
Compression level:Medium
Best for:YogaPilatesLow-impact workouts
I’ve never met a fitness expert who doesn’t love the Align pant for low impact exercise—and I can personally attest to how wonderful these workout leggings are for everything from yoga to lounging. Admittedly, I own 10+ pairs.
The soft, breathable material is designed specifically for low-impact workouts such as yoga, but these leggings also have enough compression to support you for cross training. The weightless Nulu™ fabric is buttery soft and offers a breathable, sweat-wicking four-way stretch, while Lycra™ fibers give these a flattering fit.
Stern says, “I wear these leggings almost every day, and own them in five different sizes from when I was pregnant and postpartum. They have so much stretch, and they’re a wardrobe staple I never get tired of.”
Harris agrees, “When it comes to softness, I absolutely love the Align pant from lululemon.”
Best for travel: ALO High-Waist Airlift Legging
Pros:
- Front-smoothing panel for commando comfort
- Plenty of colorways
- Sculpts, lifts, and smooths
Cons:
- Expensive
Materials:ElastanePolyester
Sizes available:XXS-XL
Colorways:15+
Pockets:No
Compression level:High
Best for:YogaPilatesHigh-intensity workoutsStudio-to-street style
These high compression leggings are sleek and smooth. The four-way stretch and moisture-wicking design is a perfect pick for hot studios, intense classes, and long travel days.
Reviewers say even though they’re high compression, these leggings are still lightweight and feel like a second skin. Mellors agrees, “These leggings are so soft and comfortable, and great for long-haul flights.” And since the higher waist hits perfectly under the ribs, it pairs well with Alo’s cute AirLift tanks and bras.
Best for cross training: Lululemon Wunder Train High-Rise Tight with Pockets
Pros:
- Sweat-wicking, fast-drying fabric
- Buttery soft fabric
- Fitness trainer favorite
Cons:
- Expensive when not on sale
- May run small
Materials:77% Nylon23% Lycra® elastane
Sizes available:0-20
Colorways:9
Pockets:Yes
Compression level:High
Best for:TrainingHIIT
Lululemon’s Wunder Train leggings were recently featured in our roundup of the best workout leggings, and they were recommended by all three fitness experts we interviewed.
According to Nicole Teribery, DPT, NASM CPT, these are her legging of choice for all activities under the sun. “Whether it’s weight training, yoga, HIIT, cycle, or crossfit, there is one brand and style that I always stick with: the Lululemon Wunder Train leggings,” she says.
Mellors agrees that these compression leggings are an active wardrobe essential. “I wear these to weight train, dance and run. These are great for multiple activities,” she says. They’re also Sponaugle’s go-to choice for cross training workouts.
These leggings have two side drop-in pockets that fit your phone, plus a hidden pocket in the waistband has space for your card and keys. The hidden waistband drawcord keeps your leggings in place so you don’t have to pull them up.
Best breathable: CALIA Women's Core Essential Legging
Pros:
- Inclusive sizing
- Squat proof
- Anti odor
Cons:
- No pockets
Materials:SupplexLycra
Sizes available:XXS-3X
Colorways:6
Pockets:Waistband pocket
Compression level:Medium
Best for:All activities
This pair is a favorite of Sponaugle when she wants a highly breathable, tight fit legging. The supportive fabric resists wrinkling and is made to move with you.
Plus, these leggings are squat-proof and anti-sheer, thanks to LYCRA® technology. On top of being sweat-wicking and odor resistant, the real cherry on top is that these leggings bring UV protection to guard your skin from harmful UVA/UVB rays, so you can workout without fear.
It was hard to find a review that doesn’t comment on these leggings’ breathability and superior comfort. Many note how soft the fabric is and praise the material for being not too tight and not at all see-through.
Best for running: Lululemon SenseKnit Running High-Rise Tight
Pros:
- Fast drying and sweat mark resisting
- Versatile
Cons:
- Sizing runs small
Materials:NylonElastanePolyimide
Sizes available:0-14
Colorways:3
Pockets:Envelope pocket
Compression level:High
Best for:RunningHIITWeight training
Mellors says this pair offers the perfect amount of compression for long-distance runs. Powered by the brand’s SenseKnit™ technology, these compression leggings offer unrestricted running freedom and targeted support.
Plus, the material is sweat-wicking and fast drying. Reviews that confirm even the bright colors don’t leave visible sweat stains—and the continuous drawcord is easy to cinch so you won’t fuss with leggings riding down while you run.
“I’ve done many long runs in these, just the right of compression where I always feel supported,” Mellors says.
Best for the gym: Nike Women's Firm-Support High-Waisted Full-Length Leggings with Pockets
Pros:
- Squat proof
- Dri-FIT technology
- Six pockets
Cons:
- Some say the material feels hot
Materials:NylonSpandex
Sizes available:XXS-XXL
Colorways:15+
Pockets:Yes
Compression level:High
Best for:All workouts
Nike is a favorite brand for workout leggings amongst the fitness experts we interviewed, but when it comes to the gym, Mellors loves this pick. The sleek, midweight InfinaLock fabric feels compressive and supportive in all the right places.
Striking the right balance between support and comfort, the Nike Dri-FIT technology wicks sweat away from your skin for quicker evaporation, so you can keep cool and ventilated.
What really sets these leggings apart are the six pockets (yes, six). There are two angled, seamless side pockets for easy access, three drop-in pockets at the back waist, and a sleek zip pocket on the thigh.
Per Mellors, “The combination of squat proof and Nike Dri-FIT technology makes these a great pair for the gym whether you’re using machines or free weights.”
Best medium compression: P.E. Nation Long Range Legging
Pros:
- Inclusive sizing
- Recycled materials
- No less than 5 star reviews
Cons:
- Only available in black and 7/8 length
Materials:70% Recycled Polyester30% Elastane
Sizes available:XXS-XXXL
Colorways:1
Pockets:No
Compression level:Medium
Best for:Weight trainingLow-medium impact
This is Mellors’ top pick for medium compression leggings. She specifically recommends them for days that you’re standing a lot thanks to their medium compression.
Consciously designed for effortless wear, these compression leggings are high rise with a 7/8 length fit and a compressive shiny fabrication designed for mid-intensity training. Even better, they pass the squat test—so you can move freely and confidently through your workouts.
The brand prides itself as an eco-friendly activewear company, prioritizing ethical and social compliance, sustainability practices, and fabrics that do good for the planet.
Most comfortable: Adanola Ultimate Wrap Over Leggings
Pros:
- Affordable price point
- Available in regular and tall lengths
- Flattering wrap-over waistband
Cons:
- Higher maintenance care instructions
Materials:70% Nylon30% Elastane
Sizes available:XXS-XXXL
Colorways:6
Pockets:No
Compression level:Medium
Best for:All activities
Mellors says these compression leggings are the most comfortable pair she owns. “The fabric is incredibly soft, easy to move in, and I love the cross over waist detail,” she says.
Reviewers agree that these might just be the most flatterin, and comfortable compression leggings on the market. They’re designed without a front seam and a higher waistline for extra support and contouring.
You can expect a compressive, active fit that’s still lightweight, smoothing, and sculpting. This pair is perfect for any activity, and they even pass the squat test!
It’s worth noting that the care instructions are more complicated than a simple wash and dry. These leggings need to be hand-washed and hung to dry.
Best for high intensity workouts: Sweaty Betty Power Leggings
Pros:
- 24 fun designs and patterns
- 2 length options
- Booty sculpting
Cons:
- Some reviews say it reveals camel toe
Materials:Polyamide elastane
Sizes available:XXS-XXL
Colorways:24
Pockets:Yes
Compression level:Medium
Best for:All workouts
Mellors recommends this pick for high intensity workouts because of the optimal support and stretch. The fabric is sweat-wicking, quick-drying, and breathable, which is perfect for all workouts.
A side pocket can hold your phone close and a back zip pocket can hold smaller items like credit cards or keys.
People rave about the fun designs and perfect compression level of these leggings.
Best for all-day wear: Forme Sculpt + Legging
Pros:
- High tech design for posture correction and training
- Reduces lower back and hip pain
- Recommended by physicians to treat back and hip pain, stiffness, post-surgery recovery, postpartum care, and more
Cons
- TK
Materials:3-D Tensile materials
Sizes available:XS-XXL
Colorways:3
Pockets:No
Compression level:High
Best for:Daily wearSleepTrainingYogaPilatesTravel
It’s not every day physicians are recommending attractive workout leggings for post surgery care, but this pair was actually designed by an orthopedic surgeon (and recommended by Mellors).
The brand strives to transform your whole body alignment and give you posture that allows you to perform, think, and live at your highest potential. The leggings are designed to optimize posture correction and training, reduce lower back and hip pain, balance hips, reduce injury and stiffness, improve mobility, balance, focus, and breathing, and promote quicker recovery.
On top of the shrine of health benefits, Mellrose says that these compression leggings are so comfortable, you won’t want to take them off.
Best high-waisted: LNDR Chisel 7/8 Super High Rise Legging
Pros:
- Made with 100% recycled materials
- Compression for thighs, calves, and glutes
- Booty sculpting
Cons:
- Very thick
Materials:100% recycled polyamide
Sizes available:XS-XL
Colorways:2
Pockets:No
Compression level:High
Best for:High-impact exercise
This is Morells’ favorite high waisted compression legging. The thick, highly compressive design is made using 100% recycled polyamide, a super-sculpting fabric that creates different levels of compression down the leg.
The high waistband sculpts the midline and compression panels run down the thigh, leg, and under the butt for serious sculpting.
Because they're so compressive and thick, the brand says that these leggings aren’t for the faint of heart. It sounds dramatic, but the website actually has instructions for how to put these leggings on. The brand advises rolling the legs, stepping inside then pulling them up carefully, as you would with a pair of tights.
Best light compression: LNDR Forever 7/8 Legging
Pros:
- Biodegradable fully within 5 years in landfill
- Ribbed texture for shape and style
- Fabric designed to eliminate chafing
Cons:
- Expensive
- High maintenance care instructions
Materials:85% Polyamide Biodegradable15% Elastane
Sizes available:XS-XL
Colorways:2
Pockets:No
Compression level:Light
Best for:All activities needing light compression
These seamless leggings have light compression that’s sculpting and squat-proof. Designed so you won’t feel restricted while you’re being supported, the ribbed texture offers contour and shape.
A flat jersey fabric prevents chafing, which is music to our ears. These are Mellors’ favorite light compression leggings, as they are seamless, easy to move in, and light in compression.
Bonus: These leggings are crafted to biodegrade fully within five years while in landfill conditions.
FAQ:
Are compression pants good for working out?
Yes! Sponaugle says, “Compression pants are great for working out as they stay in place, wick sweat, and dry relatively fast.”
What’s the difference between compression tights and compression leggings?
Many brands use “pants” or “tights” interchangeably with “legging” as they’re referencing their compression workout leggings.
What are the disadvantages of compression tights?
They can be uncomfortable for some and, if they’re too tight, they can restrict movement.
How many hours can you wear compression leggings?
According to our experts, there’s no real limit in how long you can wear your compression leggings because each pair is unique. Just be mindful if you notice you’re feeling restricted.
The takeaway
Whether you want to boost muscle recovery or find more support, the best compression workout leggings can be a game-changing addition to your closet. The seamless fusion of innovative fabric technology and thoughtful design not only provides unparalleled comfort and support during workouts, but also promotes improved circulation and muscle recovery. Just make sure you’re armed with the best workout shoes, too.
Meet The Experts
