There are no quick fixes when it comes to beauty and well-being. Whether you’re looking to smooth fine lines, heal breakouts, or build lean muscle, long-term results stem from consistency, intentional effort, and, oftentimes, a great deal of patience.

So when you hear that Emsculpt can immediately give you tight, toned abs in 30 minutes (while, gasp, laying down!), you might raise a brow—I know I did.

It sounds way too good to be true, so in the name of beauty journalism, I decided to try the celebrity-loved treatment for myself. Here, you can read all about my experience and results before booking your own session.