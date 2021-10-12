Model Emily DiDonato Started A Pilates Routine—Because It Helps With Labor

For many women, pregnancy brings about lifestyle changes. All of a sudden, diets shift toward satisfying cravings and keeping upset at bay. Skin care routines change toward more baby-safe formulas. And for many, they prioritize rest and relaxation when they can.

Well for Emily DiDonato—supermodel, entrepreneur, content creator, and mom-to-be—it meant tweaking her fitness routine, too.

As she told me recently on an episode of Clean Beauty School, she’s typically a fan of hyper robust workouts, like high intensity interval training (HIIT) and lifting weights specifically. But as she went along in her pregnancy, she started a newfound Pilates routine. (Oh, and if you want to listen in, check out her episode recap here.)