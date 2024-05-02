Skip to Content
Routines

Alo Moves Vs. Sculpt Society: My Unfiltered Comparison After 5 Years

May 02, 2024
We carefully vet all products and services featured on mindbodygreen using our commerce guidelines. Our selections are never influenced by the commissions earned from our links.

Over the past year, I’ve streamed more than 200 online workout classes across at least a dozen fitness apps, and I’ve accumulated a lot of monthly memberships—but it’s time to make some cuts.

In an effort to minimize my spend and optimize my results, I’m comparing two of my favorite platforms: Alo Moves vs. The Sculpt Society.

Each of these popular online workout programs is more than meets the eye. Alo Moves is often mistaken for just a yoga app, but it houses a huge variety of content.

The Sculpt Society is beloved for dance cardio classes, but it also offers a massive library of workouts for non-dancers. 

So which is best? Below, find my unfiltered comparison of Alo Moves and The Sculpt Society with a clear winner based on value, variety, instructors, convenience, and user experience.

Alo Moves vs. The Sculpt Society:
  • Value: Alo Moves. It offers a 30-day free trial and costs just $13 per month vs. The Sculpt Society's 7-day trial and $20 cost.
  • Variety: Alo Moves. The platform offers a wider variety of workouts (but The Sculpt Society has more class length options).
  • Instructors: The Sculpt Society. TSS has an engaging, inspiring instructor every time who values empowering language. Alo Moves has more instructor variety but the quality varies.
  • User experience: Alo Moves. The content on Alo Moves is higher quality, but The Sculpt Society feels more like a boutique fitness community.
  • Equipment needs: The Sculpt Society. Both platforms offer classes with no equipment required, but you’ll need more equipment to take advantage of all class types on Alo Moves
alo moves vs. the sculpt society
Image by Carleigh Ferrante / mbg creative

How I tested and compared Alo Moves vs. The Sculpt Society

I jumped at the chance to compare Alo Moves and The Sculpt Society because I’ve used both platforms on and off for about five years.

Since I love variety in my routine, I tend to hop between apps—but these are two that I keep coming back to.

To determine which is better, Alo Move or The Sculpt Society, I evaluated each app based on the below criteria:

  • Value: What you pay vs. what you get.
  • Variety: The types of workouts offered & class lengths.
  • Instructors: Along with certifications, I reviewed teachers based on their engagement, positivity, and motivation. Extra credit for apps that promote a diversity of instructor styles.
  • User experience: The quality of the content and the platform's ease of use.
  • Convenience: How much equipment is needed, how expensive is the equipment, and modifications offered for clases.

I’ve rated each platform on a scale of 1 to 5 for each of the above categories with a winner for each category. I’ll also call out any noteworthy extras along the way—and ultimately determine my favorite of the two apps.

alo moves vs. the sculpt society
Image by Carleigh Ferrante / mbg creative
  • Alo Moves logo
     
View on Alo Moves | $20

Alo Moves

What you need to know:
Subscription Cost:
$20 monthly, $100 annually
Free Trial Period:
14-day free trial at sign up, 30-day free trial with Alo Yoga purchase
Workouts Offered:
HIIT, Stretching, Barre, Meditation, Sound bath, Yoga (various styles), Prenatal, Breathwork, Sculpt, Core, Pilates, Reiki
Compatible Devices
AppleTV, iPhone, iPad, Desktop
See all specs

Alo Moves is an online platform from athleisure brand Alo Yoga with an array of on-demand workouts (and a large library of mindfulness and wellness classes).

The app has a strong focus on yoga, but it also offers Pilates, barre, strength training, core, sculpt, HIIT, stretching, dance, running, walking, and prenatal and postnatal workouts.

This variety requires Alo Moves to highlights more than 80 instructors.

An Alo Moves membership costs $13 per month or $130 per year with an annual membership.

Read our detailed Alo Moves review, from a certified yoga instructor.

Pros & cons:

Pros

  • Very large variety of classes and workout styles
  • Great for all experience levels
  • Also offers wellness and mindfulness content with programs and workshops on various topics
  • Option to complete the workouts with or without music

Cons

  • Instructors can be hit or miss
  • No live classes

Tester takeaway

Like most people probably do, I first downloaded Alo Moves primarily for yoga and stretching—but I stayed for the huge variety of workouts. Over the past two years, I've been prioritizing heavier lifting, and I love seeing my muscles develop when I'm regularly incorporating Alo's strength classes!
  • The Sculpt Society logo
     
View on The Sculpt Society | $20

The Sculpt Society

What you need to know:
Subscription cost:
$20 monthly, $180 annually
Free trial period:
7-day free trial
Workouts offered:
Yoga, Stretching, Meditation, Sculpt, Dance cardio
Compatible devices:
iPhone, iPad, Android, Desktop
See all specs

Founded and taught by Megan Roup, The Sculpt Society is an online sculpt and dance cardio fitness app with a focus on empowering women through movement.

Both live and on-demand workouts are offered (ranging from 6 to 50 minutes), and there are now six instructors teaching classes.

The Sculpt Society costs $20 per month, or $180 per year with an annual membership (which nets down to $15 per month).

Pros & cons:

Pros

  • Shorter class options are easy to fit into busy days
  • Workouts are energizing and fun, with a focus on female empowerment
  • Classes for all experience levels
  • Amazing playlists that sync with the flow of each class

Cons

  • Not a wide variety of workouts
  • Only 6 instructors

Tester takeaway

I was a little (or maybe a lot) intimidated by dance cardio, but I’m so glad I gave TSS a chance five years ago! The dance and sculpt workouts are fun and engaging—and I’ve actually been shocked by how much stronger they make me feel, given the minimal equipment required. I've noticed more definition in my arms, abs, and legs when doing these workouts regularly. Plus, the playlists are unmatched.
alo moves vs. the sculpt society
Image by Carleigh Ferrante / mbg creative

Alo Moves vs. The Sculpt Society

Value: Alo Moves

When you compare the two apps on price alone, Alo Moves wins. It's $7 less expensive per month and $50 cheaper per year—and the free trial is 30 days compared to The Sculpt Society's 7-day trial. Alo Moves also has a lot more variety, and the content is extremely high quality (more on those factors in a few).

That in mind, the best way to describe the two is Alo Moves reminds me of an upscale gym like an Equinox, while The Sculpt Society is more like an online boutique fitness studio. You get a much stronger sense of community on The Sculpt Society, which could increase the value for many.

The verdict on value: Alo Moves wins this category because it's less expensive and slightly higher quality, but The Sculpt Society offers an inclusive community vibe that boutique fitness lovers will enjoy.

  • Alo Moves: 4.5
  • The Sculpt Society: 4

Variety: Alo Moves

Great for beginners or avid exercisers, Alo Moves offers classes for every type of yoga you could imagine, along with a wide array of workouts: Pilates, barre, strength training, core, sculpt, HIIT, stretching, gym workouts, dance, running, walking, and prenatal and postnatal workouts. The app also has meditations and other mindfulness content.

The Sculpt Society focuses on sculpting and dance cardio with classes for every experience level. There are also stretch and yoga classes, along with prenatal and postpartum classes and pelvic floor exercises. You won't find strength training, HIIT, or anything with heavier weights on this app.

The verdict on variety: Alo Moves wins this category, with a ton of variety that caters to multiple experience levels.

  • Alo Moves: 5
  • The Sculpt Society: 3

Tester tip

If you're new to strength training, I highly recommend the 5-day Strength & Tone program. The app's set programs are a great way to kickstart your routine and develop consistency.

Instructors: The Sculpt Society

Alo Moves has over 80 instructors, but it can be a little hit or miss in terms of instructor quality. You'll have to test them out and look at the individual instructor profiles to learn more about each person—and their certifications are not always clear. I do appreciate the diversity of backgrounds, genders, and ethnicities offered.

The Sculpt Society started with Megan Roup as the sole instructor, but she's since grown the platform to include five other teachers.

Right now, three are fitness trainers, two meditation coaches, and one yoga instructor. I've taken classes with every instructor, and they are all engaging, inclusive, empowering, and incredibly knowledgable.

The verdict on the instructors: The Sculpt Society wins this category because—although there are only six of them—the diverse group of talented instructors all use positive, empowering language that makes every class enjoyable.

  • Alo Moves: 3
  • The Sculpt Society: 4.5

Convenience: The Sculpt Society

Your equipment needs will vary depending on which type of workout you choose on Alo Moves, but to get the most out of the platform and utilize all the categories you'll need light and heavy weights along with any Pilates or yoga equipment you prefer. You can certainly find equipment-free yoga, Pilates, and stretch classes, but you'll need a yoga mat at the bare minimum.

The Sculpt Society dance cardio and sculpt classes can easily be completed with no equipment, but they are better with basic Pilates equipment in my opinion: wrist or ankle weights, light hand weights, and sliders.

Alo Moves offers classes from 10 to 90 minutes, while The Sculpt Society's classes range from 6 to 50 minutes.

The verdict on convenience: The Sculpt Society wins because all the classes can be done without equipment if desired and you can easily squeeze in the 6+ minute workouts throughout your day.

  • Alo Moves: 4
  • The Sculpt Society: 4.5

User experience: Alo Moves

You can tell Alo Moves has a large budget for content creation. The classes are often taught from serene locations, and the quality is definitely above average for an online workout program. Plus, the app is easy to use and has a ton of filtering capabilities when searching for classes.

The Sculpt Society is also very easy to navigate, with the ability to sort through classes based on instructor, fitness level, focus, exercise type, duration, and equipment needed. The content is good quality, but not as professionally shot as Alo Moves.

The verdict on user experience: Alo Moves wins this category slightly, given the very high quality of the content. Both apps are very user friendly and intuitive for beginners.

  • Alo Moves: 4.5
  • The Sculpt Society: 4

My verdict

If I'm being biased, I'd choose The Sculpt Society over Alo Moves.

I love the energy each instructor (especially Megan!) brings to the workouts, and I find myself coming back to this platform time and time again for the sculpt workouts and the dance cardio. Both are fun, engaging, and bring amazing results with consistency.

This in mind, I was surprised that Alo Moves did rate better in most categories. The race was close, but if I were to recommend a workout app that would appeal to the masses I'd have to choose Alo Moves.

Comparing Alo Moves vs. The Sculpt Society

AppPriceFree trialWorkouts offeredInstructorsCompatible devices
Alo Moves$13 monthly; $130 annually30 days12 categories80+iOS; Android; Desktop; Amazon
The Sculpt Society$20 monthly; $180 annually7 days4 categories6iOS; Android; Desktop; Amazon

The takeaway

If we're splitting hairs, Alo Moves comes out on top; the content is higher quality, it's less expensive, and there is a ton of variety.

Still, The Sculpt Society is my personal favorite and it stands out for its empowering instructors, community feel, and upbeat, beginner-friendly workouts.

If you're struggling to decide, take advantage of both free trials and choose the platform that will inspire the most consistency.

