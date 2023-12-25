Skip to Content
Integrative Health

Soft Launch Your Body Back Into The Gym With These 5 Trainer Tips

Hannah Frye
Hannah Frye
December 25, 2023
By Hannah Frye
Assistant Beauty & Health Editor
Hannah Frye is the Assistant Beauty Editor at mindbodygreen. She has a B.S. in journalism and a minor in women’s, gender, and queer studies from California Polytechnic State University, San Luis Obispo. Hannah has written across lifestyle sections including health, wellness, sustainability, personal development, and more.
Image by Jonathan Borba / Unsplash
We carefully vet all products and services featured on mindbodygreen using our commerce guidelines. Our selections are never influenced by the commissions earned from our links.

After a few days off, it’s natural to crave a full-speed, full-power workout once you return to normalcy. But, no matter what exercise regime you follow be it strength training, running, pilates, and so on, one thing is true: You must soft launch your body back to your regular routine. Otherwise, you’ll risk injury that could set you back much more than that time off did. 

To help you get back to your routine safely, I asked the co-founder of Los Angeles-based strength training gym LIFT Society Dylan Davies for the very best tips. Here’s what she recommends for your post-holiday fitness soft launch. 

1.

Start with mobility exercises 

While classic stretching before a workout can’t hurt (think: reaching for your toes), Davies recommends completing mobility exercises for a proper warm-up, too. 

By doing so, you’ll foster a wider range of motion for your workout to help you perform your best and lower injury risk. Run through active stretches like lunges, neck tilts, cat cows, down dogs, etc. before diving into the thick of your workout. 

2.

Engage 60-70% of your effort

Especially with weight training, you should be cautious not to pick up right where you left off. If the day before the holidays you were lifting 20-pound dumbbells and barely making it, don’t consider that you’re starting point upon return.

“Start with your regular warm-up weight and go by feel, go at 60-70% effort so you don't get too sore and you can get back on a consistent training regimen,” Davies says. 

For the example of 20-pound dumbbells, this would mean reaching for 12 to 14 pounds instead. This doesn’t have to be an exact science, but rather listen to your body and go with whatever feels like 60-70% of your effort—be it duration, weight, or intensity of movements.

3.

Never skip stretching (especially now)

In a perfect world, you would be stretching after every workout—period. While skipping one session here and there may be fine, you should be more rigid with this plan when re-entering your exercise routine. 

Davies notes that, apart from mitigating injury risk, the post-workout stretching will pay it forward by helping to delay muscle soreness as well.

4.

When possible: Mix quick workouts into your holiday

Ahead of your time off, or while it’s coming to a close, you may consider adding movement to your calendar. This doesn’t have to look like a full workout routine, but rather quick bouts like a 15-minute workout, extended stroll, quick run, or a hike.

Adding in these mini-exercise activities can help you stay on schedule so you can pick up where you left off (or at least get back to your normal routine quicker).

“Small workouts add up, and something small is better than nothing at all,” Davies declares. 

5.

Keep a long-term benefit mindset

As mentioned above, it’s common to want to go all-in on your first day back, but it’s essential to tame that temptation and put the needs of your body first. 

Davies explains that everyone’s workout routine looks different, so how soft your soft launch should be depends on what you were doing before, any current injuries, and how much time you took off. 

No matter what, remember that throwing your body into a full-speed workout after time off won’t help get fit any faster.

As Davies says, “Fitness should be a long-term investment and there’s no need to rush getting back into it.” 

The takeaway

If you want to get back into the gym after some time off, start your workout with mobility exercises. Don’t put all of your efforts into each movement, but rather keep it at 60-70% to prevent overdoing it. After you’re finished, stretch your muscles to delay any soreness. And if you can, try to keep some kind of movement in your routine during your time off be it walking, hiking, or brief strength training workouts.

