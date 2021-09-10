mindbodygreen

Routines
How To Do Cat-Cow Properly To Warm Up Your Spine — Or Relieve Back Pain

How To Do Cat-Cow Properly To Warm Up Your Spine — Or Relieve Back Pain

Sarah Regan
mbg Spirituality & Relationships Writer By Sarah Regan
mbg Spirituality & Relationships Writer
Sarah Regan is a Spirituality & Relationships Writer, and a registered yoga instructor. She received her bachelor's in broadcasting and mass communication from SUNY Oswego, and lives in Buffalo, New York.
Cow Pose

Image by iStock

September 10, 2021 — 14:39 PM

Odds are, if you've taken a yoga class, you've probably done cat-cow (or chakravakasana in Sanskrit) before. But are you actually doing it properly to get the most out of this juicy spine stretch? Here's how, as demonstrated by certified yoga instructor Phyllicia Bonanno.

How to do cat-cow, chakravakasana

This Ridiculously Satisfying Stretch Warms Up Your Spine & Relieves Back Pain

Image by mbg Creative / mbg Creative

  1. Come to tabletop with your shoulders stacked over your wrists and your hips stacked over your knees.
  2. Ground down through your palms.
  3. As you inhale, tilt your tailbone up, drop your belly, and lift your gaze slightly up without bunching the back of the neck. (This is the "cow" half.)
  4. As you exhale, tuck your tailbone, curl and round your spine, and bring your gaze toward your belly button. (This is the "cat" half.)
  5. Repeat for at least three breaths.
Advertisement

Tips & modifications:

  • Allow the breath to guide the movement, rather than the movement guiding the breath.
  • Focus on working all the way up the spine from bottom to top, first starting at the tailbone, and emphasizing each vertebra on the way up.
  • Keep your shoulders relaxed and away from your ears.
  • If you need to modify due to wrist or knee pain, you can come to your forearms or place extra padding under the knees, respectively.
  • Try a seated cat-cow if getting on the hands and knees isn't accessible (or if you want to squeeze in a stretch while you're sitting down).

What are the benefits?

probiotic+

probiotic+
Say goodbye to bloating, and hello to a lighter you.*
★ ★ ★ ★ ★
★ ★ ★ ★ ★
(4.9)
probiotic+

Cat-cow is a great warm-up stretch to do before yoga, or any workout really. It involves flexing and extending the spine, which helps get all those spinal vertebrae nice and loosened up. This, in turn, can help improve posture, as you open up the chest and shoulders.

If you deal with back pain, especially from frequent sitting, this is a great pose to help relieve some of that tension, especially because it's simple enough to do anytime.

And if you feel like you're in need of a breather, pairing breath with the gentle movement of cat-cow can be very relaxing, making it great as a cool-down stretch as well as a warm-up.

The bottom line is, whether you incorporate cat-cow in your yoga practice or take a few rounds whenever your back starts feeling stiff, this simple pose is beginner-friendly, quick, and super effective, making it a staple in yoga studios everywhere.

Want your passion for wellness to change the world? Become A Functional Nutrition Coach! Enroll today to join our upcoming live office hours.

Advertisement
Sarah Regan
Sarah Regan mbg Spirituality & Relationships Writer
Sarah Regan is a Spirituality & Relationships Writer, as well as a registered yoga instructor. She received her bachelor's in broadcasting and mass communication from SUNY Oswego,...

More On This Topic

Routines

A 5-Minute Yoga Flow To Stretch Out All That Unwanted Stiffness

Emily Chen
A 5-Minute Yoga Flow To Stretch Out All That Unwanted Stiffness
Routines

Have Bad Posture? This Juicy Version Of Child's Pose Will Help

Sarah Regan
Have Bad Posture? This Juicy Version Of Child's Pose Will Help
$247.99

The Complete Guide To Yoga

With Tara Stiles Featuring Michael Taylor
The Complete Guide To Yoga
Women's Health

Eating This Fruit Daily May Promote Better Health For Women (Nope, Not Apples)

Eliza Sullivan
Eating This Fruit Daily May Promote Better Health For Women (Nope, Not Apples)
Integrative Health

This One Habit May Be The Key To Sustaining A Healthy Diet (Hint: We All Do It)

Sarah Regan
This One Habit May Be The Key To Sustaining A Healthy Diet (Hint: We All Do It)
Integrative Health

This Is The *One* Animal Protein That Doesn't Affect The Longevity Gene

Jamie Schneider
This Is The *One* Animal Protein That Doesn't Affect The Longevity Gene
More Movement

Popular Stories

Advertisement

Latest Articles

Beauty

This Beauty Product Just Got A *Major* Upgrade & Will Give You Mega Doe Eyes

Jamie Schneider
This Beauty Product Just Got A *Major* Upgrade & Will Give You Mega Doe Eyes
Love

Every Couple Needs This Therapist-Approved Habit For A Happy Relationship

Jordan Dann, MFA, LP, CIRT
Every Couple Needs This Therapist-Approved Habit For A Happy Relationship
Spirituality

Having Trouble Reaching Your Goals? This Spiritual Law Is Here To Help

Sarah Regan
Having Trouble Reaching Your Goals? This Spiritual Law Is Here To Help
Integrative Health

A Psychologist's 5-Minute Trick For Falling Asleep Way Faster

Emma Loewe
A Psychologist's 5-Minute Trick For Falling Asleep Way Faster
Integrative Health

I've Lived With Autoimmune Disease For 10+ Years: This Is What I Wish I Knew

Jason Wachob
I've Lived With Autoimmune Disease For 10+ Years: This Is What I Wish I Knew
Beauty

I'm A Plastic Surgeon: This Is The Biggest Bang For Your Buck For Youthful Skin

Jamie Schneider
I'm A Plastic Surgeon: This Is The Biggest Bang For Your Buck For Youthful Skin
Latest Articles
Advertisement
https://www.mindbodygreen.com/articles/cat-cow

Your article and new folder have been saved!