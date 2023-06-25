It's no surprise that movement has a positive impact on all brain types, but it may have the biggest impact on neurodivergent brains that have a slightly different structure, connectivity, and function.

No matter who you are, in the short term, “engaging in physical activity increases blood flow and oxygenation to the brain,” says Hayley Nelson, Ph.D., a neuroscientist and psychology professor. It also releases endorphins and neurotransmitters that improve cognitive performance, mood, and emotions. In the long term, this can reduce the risk of cognitive decline and symptoms of dementia, and a recent study1 states that two or more hours of physical activity a week can lower one's risk of developing dementia1 by 46 percent.

The connection between mind and body begins at birth. “One of our first languages is movement,” says Jennifer Sterling, a dance psychotherapist who uses somatic education to help clients reconnect with their bodies. “We’re moving around in the womb, we're squirming and crawling, our hearts are beating, we're breathing. Being able to tap into some of that allows our nervous system to remember some of those first moments.”

For individuals with neurodivergence, remembering these moments through movement is key for regulating the nervous system—especially when they feel overstimulated. Here are four ways that movement helps with neurodivergence, according to Nelson: