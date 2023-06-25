The Science Of How Movement Positively Impacts The Neurodivergent Brain
If you've ever exercised to unwind after a stressful day or went on a walk to clear your head, you've participated in feel-good movement.
For the neurodivergent community, which refers to individuals whose neurological development and functioning differ from the societal norm (and makes up 15–20% of the world’s population), movement can feel extra rewarding. And according to new science, it also can have a significant impact on the brain by balancing neurotransmitters essential to everyday functioning.
Here's what to know about how movement positively affects the neurodivergent brain, according to the latest research.
Movement matters: What it means to the neurodivergent brain
It's no surprise that movement has a positive impact on all brain types, but it may have the biggest impact on neurodivergent brains that have a slightly different structure, connectivity, and function.
No matter who you are, in the short term, “engaging in physical activity increases blood flow and oxygenation to the brain,” says Hayley Nelson, Ph.D., a neuroscientist and psychology professor. It also releases endorphins and neurotransmitters that improve cognitive performance, mood, and emotions. In the long term, this can reduce the risk of cognitive decline and symptoms of dementia, and a recent study1 states that two or more hours of physical activity a week can lower one's risk of developing dementia1 by 46 percent.
The connection between mind and body begins at birth. “One of our first languages is movement,” says Jennifer Sterling, a dance psychotherapist who uses somatic education to help clients reconnect with their bodies. “We’re moving around in the womb, we're squirming and crawling, our hearts are beating, we're breathing. Being able to tap into some of that allows our nervous system to remember some of those first moments.”
For individuals with neurodivergence, remembering these moments through movement is key for regulating the nervous system—especially when they feel overstimulated. Here are four ways that movement helps with neurodivergence, according to Nelson:
- Sensory integration: Many neurodivergent individuals experience challenges with sensory processing. "Movements that engage multiple sensory modalities [ie. running outdoors in the fresh air] can help improve sensory integration and regulation2, leading to better attention, focus, and emotional well-being,” Nelson shares.
- Self-regulation and emotional well-being: Movement-based interventions have shown benefits in enhancing emotional regulation and reducing anxiety and stress in neurodivergent individuals. A 2020 study shows that neurdivergent individuals as young as three years old can benefit from movement and exercise.3
- Social interaction and communication: Certain movement activities, such as team sports, dance, or group exercise classes, provide opportunities for social interaction, cooperation, and non-verbal communication practice.
- Cognitive function and executive skills: Regular movement and exercise have been linked to improvements in cognitive function, attention, and executive skills. Research has found this to be particularly true for the neurodiverse community, like this study4 on the long-term effects physical activity has on individuals with ADHD.
The best types of movements for neurodivergence
Nelson tells mindbodygreen that these benefits occur thanks to three distinct mechanisms. First, there's neuroplasticity: the brain's ability to reorganize and form new connections. Then, neurotransmitter regulation helps us release the right amounts of dopamine, serotonin, and endorphins. Finally, oxygenation leads to an increase in blood flow and oxygen to the brain, supporting focus and concentration.
While many individuals with neurodivergence experience challenges with sensory processing, these can be aided by certain movement approaches, such as aerobic exercises (running, swimming, and cycling) that elevate heart rate and involve continuous rhythmic movements, and coordination-based activities (like team sports) that improve motor skills and involve social interaction. Neha Agrawal, PsyD, a clinical psychologist, says that “flexibility—both literally and metaphorically—is so key in healing the trauma that comes with being in a neurodivergent brain. Moving together and breathing together sends a signal to the brain that ‘we're safe.’”
Mind-body exercises that combine movement with mindful awareness, deep breathing, and relaxation techniques, can also be helpful.
Co-founders Christie Childers and Nina Kuntz built Core Culture Pilates around the mind-body connection. Kuntz, who identifies as neurodivergent, states that in her experience, “there's often a dual issue of overstimulation and understimulation. Pilates involves complex, simultaneous absorption of information and problem solving—multilateral brain stimulation—which allows me to feel focused and to derive enjoyment from it.”
More ways to calm an overstimulated brain
When the brain becomes overstimulated, it’s still possible to regulate our emotions. If you aren't able to get out and move during chaotic moments, other ways to find calm include:
- Breathe: Childers and Kuntz teach a Pilates breathing technique that uses the natural mechanics of breathing to aid in muscular engagement. To practice it: Focus on how your diaphragm expands with each inhale, and relaxes during an exhale. “It’s a great focus point for the body to return to—and also for your mind to return to when it wanders off,” Childers says. “It can reset the nervous system for the day ahead.”
- Express yourself. “Demonstrate how you're feeling so you don't have to move through everything that's happening in your head all at once,” Sterling says. “Whether that's using your body, art, or music.”
- Practice acceptance. Finally, Agrawal says that there's power in “recognizing that all brains are not wired the same way... To look at the distinction between neurotypical and neurodivergence is so destigmatizing. You don't need to heal neurodivergence. Neurodivergence is just the way you are.”
The takeaway
Neurodivergence is an umbrella term used to describe someone who processes, learns, or behaves differently than neurotypical humans. Movement–like running, dance, or pilates—greatly impacts neurodivergent brains by helping regulate sensory stimulation. For moments of overstimulation, tuning into the breath, practicing self-expression, and finding acceptance can help those with neurodivergence navigate the path toward a calmer state of mind.
