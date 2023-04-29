Some lifestyle habits—like increasing your omega-3 intake, optimizing your neurotransmitter levels with natural light and cold showers, practicing mindfulness, and engaging in physical activity—can help reduce ADHD symptoms, such focus, attention, and executive function difficulties. Conversely, too much screen time, failing to get enough sleep, consuming food dyes, and living in clutter can make them worse.

The key is making small, consistent changes to daily habits. With the right tools and routines, individuals with ADHD can support healthy brain function and improve their overall well-being.