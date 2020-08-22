Zucchini bread, like carrot cake, has its handful of skeptics. A pastry made with veggies couldn’t possibly be as satisfying as say, banana bread—right? To prove the skeptics wrong, registered dietitian Maya Feller, M.S., R.D., CDN created a zucchini bread recipe that’s perfectly moist and just the right amount of sweet.

The zucchini shreds allow the loaf to maintain its moisture throughout the baking process. Plus, the vegetable is rich in antioxidants, like vitamin A and vitamin C. It’s also hydrating and relatively high in fiber, both of which help support digestion and a healthy gut.