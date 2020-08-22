A Zucchini Bread Recipe With More Hidden Veggies, From An RD
Zucchini bread, like carrot cake, has its handful of skeptics. A pastry made with veggies couldn’t possibly be as satisfying as say, banana bread—right? To prove the skeptics wrong, registered dietitian Maya Feller, M.S., R.D., CDN created a zucchini bread recipe that’s perfectly moist and just the right amount of sweet.
The zucchini shreds allow the loaf to maintain its moisture throughout the baking process. Plus, the vegetable is rich in antioxidants, like vitamin A and vitamin C. It’s also hydrating and relatively high in fiber, both of which help support digestion and a healthy gut.
organic veggies+
Finally, a greens blend powered by organic sea veggies to fight inflammation*
While the zucchini itself provides a number of nutrients, this loaf is enhanced further with mbg organic veggies+. The greens powder contains a blend of dark leafy greens, hard-to-find sea veggies, and prebiotic fibers. The turmeric and ginger in the digestive blend also help manage inflammation and enhance immune function.*
“This is a wonderfully balanced recipe that provides vitamins and minerals from the mbg organic veggies+ as well as fiber from the zucchini and banana,” Feller says. “Plus, the sorghum in the gluten-free baking mix adds a nice dose of plant-based protein.”
Zucchini bread (with extra veggies) recipe
Ingredients
- 2 eggs
- 1 cup plant milk of your choice
- 2 overripe bananas, mashed
- 1 large zucchini grated
- 1/3 cup olive oil
- 1 tsp almond extract
- 3 cups gluten-free mix of your choice
- 3 tsp organic veggies+
Directions
- Preheat oven to 350 degrees and grease a 9-by-12 baking dish.
- In a large bowl combine eggs, non-dairy milk, zucchini, and mashed bananas.
- Add olive oil and almond extract.
- Whisk in the baking mix and organic veggies+ (avoid over-mixing).
- Pour batter into the baking dish.
- Bake for 35 to 40 minutes or until a toothpick comes out of the bread clean.
This nutrient-packed zucchini bread is fantastic for any time of year, and it's sure to hit the spot.