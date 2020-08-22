mindbodygreen

Recipes

A Zucchini Bread Recipe With More Hidden Veggies, From An RD

Abby Moore
mbg Editorial Assistant By Abby Moore
mbg Editorial Assistant
Abby Moore is an Editorial Assistant at mindbodygreen. She earned a B.A. in Journalism from The University of Texas at Austin and has previously written for Tribeza magazine.
Banana Bread

Image by Kelly Knox / Stocksy

August 22, 2020 — 9:03 AM

Zucchini bread, like carrot cake, has its handful of skeptics. A pastry made with veggies couldn’t possibly be as satisfying as say, banana bread—right? To prove the skeptics wrong, registered dietitian Maya Feller, M.S., R.D., CDN created a zucchini bread recipe that’s perfectly moist and just the right amount of sweet. 

The zucchini shreds allow the loaf to maintain its moisture throughout the baking process. Plus, the vegetable is rich in antioxidants, like vitamin A and vitamin C. It’s also hydrating and relatively high in fiber, both of which help support digestion and a healthy gut. 

organic veggies+

Finally, a greens blend powered by organic sea veggies to fight inflammation*

★ ★ ★ ★ ★
★ ★ ★ ★ ★
(4.9)
organic veggies+

While the zucchini itself provides a number of nutrients, this loaf is enhanced further with mbg organic veggies+. The greens powder contains a blend of dark leafy greens, hard-to-find sea veggies, and prebiotic fibers. The turmeric and ginger in the digestive blend also help manage inflammation and enhance immune function.*

“This is a wonderfully balanced recipe that provides vitamins and minerals from the mbg organic veggies+ as well as fiber from the zucchini and banana,” Feller says. “Plus, the sorghum in the gluten-free baking mix adds a nice dose of plant-based protein.” 

Advertisement

Zucchini bread (with extra veggies) recipe

Ingredients 

  • 2 eggs
  • 1 cup plant milk of your choice
  • 2 overripe bananas, mashed 
  • 1 large zucchini grated
  • 1/3 cup olive oil
  • 1 tsp almond extract
  • 3 cups gluten-free mix of your choice
  • 3 tsp organic veggies+ 

Directions

  1. Preheat oven to 350 degrees and grease a 9-by-12 baking dish.
  2. In a large bowl combine eggs, non-dairy milk, zucchini, and mashed bananas. 
  3. Add olive oil and almond extract.
  4. Whisk in the baking mix and organic veggies+ (avoid over-mixing).  
  5. Pour batter into the baking dish.
  6. Bake for 35 to 40 minutes or until a toothpick comes out of the bread clean.

This nutrient-packed zucchini bread is fantastic for any time of year, and it's sure to hit the spot.

Advertisement
Abby Moore
Abby Moore mbg Editorial Assistant
Abby Moore is an Editorial Assistant at mindbodygreen. She earned a B.A. in Journalism from The University of Texas at Austin and has previously written for Tribeza magazine. She has...

More On This Topic

Functional Food

Guayusa Tea Is A Caffeine Alternative To Coffee — But Is It Healthy?

Andrea Jordan
Guayusa Tea Is A Caffeine Alternative To Coffee — But Is It Healthy?
Functional Food

Intuitive Eating May Just Be The Anti-Diet Your Body Is Hungry For

Lindsay Boyers
Intuitive Eating May Just Be The Anti-Diet Your Body Is Hungry For
Love

15 Things To Know About Dating In Your 30s, From Relationship Experts

Acamea Deadwiler, M.S.
15 Things To Know About Dating In Your 30s, From Relationship Experts
Spirituality

Moving? 5 Rituals To Bring Positivity Into Your New Home

Barbara Biziou
Moving? 5 Rituals To Bring Positivity Into Your New Home
Beauty

Think You Have Combination Skin? 4 Ways To Tell + How To Care For It

Jamie Schneider
Think You Have Combination Skin? 4 Ways To Tell + How To Care For It
Spirituality

How This Trippy Breathing Technique Is Used To Explore The Subconscious

Emma Loewe
How This Trippy Breathing Technique Is Used To Explore The Subconscious
More Food

Popular Stories

Advertisement

Latest Articles

Beauty

This Easy, At-Home Tool Can Give You Immaculate Brows: Here's How

Jamie Schneider
This Easy, At-Home Tool Can Give You Immaculate Brows: Here's How
Love

Thinking About Going On A Date IRL? Here's How To Know If It's Safe

Abby Moore
Thinking About Going On A Date IRL? Here's How To Know If It's Safe
Integrative Health

What Immune Resilience Actually Means & Why Our Health Depends On It

Jeffrey Bland, Ph.D.
What Immune Resilience Actually Means & Why Our Health Depends On It
Beauty

What Causes Crow's Feet & Can You Prevent Them? 5 Tips, From Derms

Jamie Schneider
What Causes Crow's Feet & Can You Prevent Them? 5 Tips, From Derms
Functional Food

How Long Does Garlic Actually Last & How Do You Know When It's Bad?

Eliza Sullivan
How Long Does Garlic Actually Last & How Do You Know When It's Bad?
Beauty

"Multi-Masking" Can Give Your Skin An Even Glow: Here's How To Do It

Jamie Schneider
"Multi-Masking" Can Give Your Skin An Even Glow: Here's How To Do It
Latest Articles
Advertisement

Sites We Love

https://www.mindbodygreen.com/articles/zuchinni-bread-recipe

Your article and new folder have been saved!