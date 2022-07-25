These Zucchini Tortillas Are Made Even Healthier With One Fibrous Ingredient

The season of zucchini and summer squash is upon us, and whether you're grilling, air-frying, or making zoodles with your courgette, there are endless ways you can prepare this nutrient-dense vegetable (ok technically it's a fruit because it has seeds) to compliment a healthy diet. But if you've grown bored of your usual recipes and want to get more inventive with your zucchini, may we recommend these homemade tortillas from recipe creator Alexandra Stafford of Alexandra's Kitchen?

"I'm always looking for new zucchini recipes to add to the rotation, and these zucchini tortillas are my latest favorite discovery," Stafford reveals in a recent Instagram reel. We love cooking with zucchini because it's rich in antioxidants and contains a range of vitamins and minerals