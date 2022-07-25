 Skip to content

mindbodygreen

Recipes
A Vitamin-Rich, Grain-Free Zucchini Tortilla Recipe With Bonus Nutrients

A Vitamin-Rich, Grain-Free Zucchini Tortilla Recipe With Bonus Nutrients

Merrell Readman
mbg Associate Food & Health Editor By Merrell Readman
mbg Associate Food & Health Editor
Merrell Readman is the Associate Food & Health Editor at mindbodygreen. Readman is a Fordham University graduate with a degree in journalism and a minor in film and television. She has covered beauty, health, and well-being throughout her editorial career.
These Zucchini Tortillas Are Made Even Healthier With One Fibrous Ingredient

Photo by Ali Harper / Stocksy

Our editors have independently chosen the products listed on this page. If you purchase something mentioned in this article, we may earn a small commission.
July 25, 2022 — 13:03 PM

The season of zucchini and summer squash is upon us, and whether you're grilling, air-frying, or making zoodles with your courgette, there are endless ways you can prepare this nutrient-dense vegetable (ok technically it's a fruit because it has seeds) to compliment a healthy diet. But if you've grown bored of your usual recipes and want to get more inventive with your zucchini, may we recommend these homemade tortillas from recipe creator Alexandra Stafford of Alexandra's Kitchen?

“I’m always looking for new zucchini recipes to add to the rotation, and these zucchini tortillas are my latest favorite discovery," Stafford reveals in a recent Instagram reel. We love cooking with zucchini because it's rich in antioxidants and contains a range of vitamins and minerals, but if you want to take your recipe to the next level, these tortillas are the perfect opportunity to add in one extra nutritious ingredient: mbg's organic veggies+.

organic veggies+

organic veggies+

Daily, nutrient-dense formula to support healthy digestive function*

★ ★ ★ ★ ★
★ ★ ★ ★ ★
(61)
organic veggies+

The best things about utilizing a greens powder is its unique ability to make a healthy meal even better, and mbg's organic veggies+ is packed with 31 powerhouse ingredients like organic dark leafy greens, sea vegetables, berries, and prebiotics—making it a great source of fiber and nutrients. Along with the prebiotic fiber, this unique USDA certified organic blend also includes probiotics and digestive enzymes to promote a healthy gut microbiome and aid in smooth digestion.*

If you have some leftover zucchini from the garden or are simply looking to diversify your meals with a veggie-based tortilla (Stafford recommends pairing this recipe with an egg scramble and some cheese), cook up a batch in the morning and enjoy some flavorful veggies with ease.

Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.

Zucchini Tortillas with organic veggies+

Ingredients

  • 1 lb zucchini or summer squash
  • 1 teaspoon Kosher salt
  • 2 oz parmesan cheese
  • 1 egg, beaten
  • 1 tablespoon organic veggies+ (mbg addition)

Method

  1. Coarsely grate zucchini.
  2. Transfer grated zucchini into a strainer and add salt.
  3. Toss to distribute and let stand for at least 15 minutes.
  4. Squeeze zucchini to press out as much liquid as possible.
  5. Transfer to a large bowl and add egg, parmesan cheese, and organic veggies+. Stir to combine.
  6. Use ¼ cup to portion the mixture, then add the portions to a sheet pan with parchment paper.
  7. Spread each portion into a thin circle, roughly six inches in diameter.
  8. Bake the tortillas at 450 degrees for 12-15 minutes.
If you are pregnant, breastfeeding, or taking medications, consult with your doctor before starting a supplement routine. It is always optimal to consult with a health care provider when considering what supplements are right for you.
organic veggies+
★ ★ ★ ★ ★
★ ★ ★ ★ ★
(61)
organic veggies+

organic veggies+

Daily, nutrient-dense formula to support healthy digestive function*

organic veggies+

organic veggies+

Daily, nutrient-dense formula to support healthy digestive function*

★ ★ ★ ★ ★
★ ★ ★ ★ ★
(61)
organic veggies+
Merrell Readman
Merrell Readman mbg Associate Food & Health Editor
Merrell Readman is the Associate Food & Health Editor at mindbodygreen. Readman is a Fordham University graduate with a degree in journalism and a minor in film and television. She...

More On This Topic

Recipes

These Easy 4-Ingredient Pancakes Can Help Restore Collagen & Taste Delicious

Hannah Frye
These Easy 4-Ingredient Pancakes Can Help Restore Collagen & Taste Delicious
Recipes

A 5-Ingredient Green Goddess Dressing You'll Want To Add To Everything

Abby Moore
A 5-Ingredient Green Goddess Dressing You'll Want To Add To Everything
Personal Growth

3 Expert Tips To Help You Take That Leap Of Faith (Even If It's Scary)

Jason Wachob
3 Expert Tips To Help You Take That Leap Of Faith (Even If It's Scary)
Spirituality

The One Spiritual Tool You Need If You're Feeling Down On Your Luck

Sarah Regan
The One Spiritual Tool You Need If You're Feeling Down On Your Luck
Mental Health

The Surprising Therapist-Approved Technique That Can Squash Intrusive Thoughts

Hannah Frye
The Surprising Therapist-Approved Technique That Can Squash Intrusive Thoughts
Personal Growth

Are These 4 Self-Doubts Keeping You From Manifesting Your Dreams?

Kelly Trach
Are These 4 Self-Doubts Keeping You From Manifesting Your Dreams?
More Food

Popular Stories

Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.

Latest Articles

Integrative Health

True Or False: You Should Be Taking A Vitamin C Supplement Daily?

Morgan Chamberlain
True Or False: You Should Be Taking A Vitamin C Supplement Daily?
Integrative Health

3 Simple Habits That Combat The Nasty Impacts Of Sitting All Day

Abby Moore
3 Simple Habits That Combat The Nasty Impacts Of Sitting All Day
Beauty

Have Dry Eyes & Don't Know Why? This Surprising Makeup Mistake Might Be To Blame

Jamie Schneider
Have Dry Eyes & Don't Know Why? This Surprising Makeup Mistake Might Be To Blame
Integrative Health

If You're Always Catastrophizing, This Mood-Steadying Supplement Can Help

Emma Loewe
If You're Always Catastrophizing, This Mood-Steadying Supplement Can Help
Integrative Health

The Supplement Optometrists & Neuroscientists Take For Vision + Eye Longevity

Morgan Chamberlain
The Supplement Optometrists & Neuroscientists Take For Vision + Eye Longevity
Routines

11 Challenging HIIT Exercises That Are Perfect For A Quick Endorphin Boost

Merrell Readman
11 Challenging HIIT Exercises That Are Perfect For A Quick Endorphin Boost
Latest Articles
https://www.mindbodygreen.com/articles/zucchini-tortilla-recipe
organic veggies+

Daily, nutrient-dense formula to support healthy digestive function*

★ ★ ★ ★ ★
★ ★ ★ ★ ★
organic veggies+

Your article and new folder have been saved!