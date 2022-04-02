 Skip to content

mindbodygreen

Recipes
This Zucchini Bread Recipe Is Rich In Antioxidant, Fiber & More
|
Expert Reviewed This Zucchini Bread Recipe Is Rich In Antioxidant, Fiber & More

This Zucchini Bread Recipe Is Rich In Antioxidant, Fiber & More

Abby Moore
Editorial Operations Manager By Abby Moore
Editorial Operations Manager
Abby Moore is an editorial operations manager at mindbodygreen. She earned a B.A. in Journalism from The University of Texas at Austin and has previously written for Tribeza magazine.
Ashley Jordan Ferira, Ph.D., RDN
Expert review by Ashley Jordan Ferira, Ph.D., RDN
mbg Vice President of Scientific Affairs
Ashley Jordan Ferira, Ph.D., RDN is Vice President of Scientific Affairs at mindbodygreen. She received her bachelor's degree in Biological Basis of Behavior from the University of Pennsylvania and Ph.D. in Foods and Nutrition from the University of Georgia.
Banana Bread

Image by Kelly Knox / Stocksy

Our editors have independently chosen the products listed on this page. If you purchase something mentioned in this article, we may earn a small commission.
April 2, 2022 — 10:26 AM

Zucchini bread, like carrot cake, has its handful of skeptics. A pastry made with veggies couldn't possibly be as satisfying as say, banana bread—right? To prove the skeptics wrong, registered dietitian Maya Feller, M.S., R.D., CDN, created a zucchini bread recipe that's perfectly moist and just the right amount of sweet. 

The zucchini shreds allow the loaf to maintain its moisture throughout the baking process. Plus, the vegetable is rich in antioxidants, like beta-carotene (vitamin A) and vitamin C. It's also hydrating and relatively high in fiber, both of which help support digestion and a healthy gut.

organic veggies+

organic veggies+

Daily, nutrient-dense formula to support healthy digestive function*

★ ★ ★ ★ ★
★ ★ ★ ★ ★
(37)
organic veggies+

While the zucchini itself provides a number of nutrients, this loaf is elevated even further with mindbodygreen's organic veggies+. The greens powder contains a blend of dark leafy greens, hard-to-find sea veggies, and prebiotic fibers. The turmeric and ginger in the digestive blend deliver anti-inflammatory properties, helping to combat oxidative stress and enhance immune function.* What's more, key botanicals in this organic mix help maintain healthy blood sugar levels and hormonal balance.*

"This is a wonderfully balanced recipe that provides vitamins and minerals from the mbg organic veggies+ as well as fiber from the zucchini and banana," Feller says. "Plus, the sorghum in the gluten-free baking mix adds a nice dose of plant-based protein." 

Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.

Zucchini bread (with extra veggies)

Ingredients

  • 2 eggs
  • 1 cup plant milk of your choice
  • 2 overripe bananas, mashed 
  • 1 large zucchini grated
  • ⅓ cup olive oil
  • 1 tsp. almond extract
  • 3 cups gluten-free mix of your choice
  • 2 tbsp. organic veggies+

Method

  1. Preheat oven to 350°F and grease a 9-by-12-inch baking dish.
  2. In a large bowl combine eggs, nondairy milk, zucchini, and mashed bananas. 
  3. Add olive oil and almond extract.
  4. Whisk in the baking mix and organic veggies+ (avoid over-mixing). 
  5. Pour batter into the baking dish.
  6. Bake for 35 to 40 minutes or until a toothpick comes out of the bread clean.

Feller tested this recipe with Living Now Gluten-Free baking mix and Forager's coconut-cashew-oat milk, but feel free to experiment with gluten-free flours and nut milks that have worked well for you in the past, or that are available to you. Either way, this nutrient-packed zucchini bread is fantastic for any time of year, and it's sure to hit the spot.

If you are pregnant, breastfeeding, or taking medications, consult with your doctor before starting a supplement routine. It is always optimal to consult with a health care provider when considering what supplements are right for you.
organic veggies+
★ ★ ★ ★ ★
★ ★ ★ ★ ★
(37)
organic veggies+

organic veggies+

Daily, nutrient-dense formula to support healthy digestive function*

organic veggies+

organic veggies+

Daily, nutrient-dense formula to support healthy digestive function*

★ ★ ★ ★ ★
★ ★ ★ ★ ★
(37)
organic veggies+
Abby Moore
Abby Moore Editorial Operations Manager
Abby Moore is an editorial operations manager at mindbodygreen. She earned a B.A. in Journalism from The University of Texas at Austin and has previously written for Tribeza magazine....

More On This Topic

Recipes

People Can't Stop Making This Creamy Collagen-Supporting Smoothie

Hannah Frye
People Can't Stop Making This Creamy Collagen-Supporting Smoothie
Functional Food

This Underrated Grain Is A+ For Healthy Cholesterol & Blood Sugar Balance

Andrea Jordan
This Underrated Grain Is A+ For Healthy Cholesterol & Blood Sugar Balance
Beauty

This Is The Only Toothpaste That Whitens My Sensitive Teeth Without Any Pain

Jamie Schneider
This Is The Only Toothpaste That Whitens My Sensitive Teeth Without Any Pain
Home

My Houseguests Say They've Never Fallen Asleep Faster Than With These Sheets

Braelyn Wood
My Houseguests Say They've Never Fallen Asleep Faster Than With These Sheets
Spirituality

The First New Moon Of The Astrological Year Is Here — Here's What To Expect

Sarah Regan
The First New Moon Of The Astrological Year Is Here — Here's What To Expect
Mental Health

I Study Cognition & Longevity: This Is My Favorite Herb For Brain Health

Jamie Schneider
I Study Cognition & Longevity: This Is My Favorite Herb For Brain Health
More Food

Popular Stories

Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.

Latest Articles

Beauty

Topical vs. Supplement: Which Form Of Vitamin C Is Better For Your Skin?*

Morgan Chamberlain
Topical vs. Supplement: Which Form Of Vitamin C Is Better For Your Skin?*
Beauty

This Combo Is The Best Way to Use Hyaluronic Acid & Secure Dewy Skin*

Hannah Frye
This Combo Is The Best Way to Use Hyaluronic Acid & Secure Dewy Skin*
Integrative Health

Why Personal Loss Affects Sleep & How To Be Gracious To Yourself When It Does

Julia Guerra
Why Personal Loss Affects Sleep & How To Be Gracious To Yourself When It Does
Spirituality

What Your Birth Chart Reveals About Your Psychic Abilities, From Astrologers

Sarah Regan
What Your Birth Chart Reveals About Your Psychic Abilities, From Astrologers
Routines

This Beginner-Friendly Plank Variation Works One Hard-To-Reach Part Of Your Core

Sarah Regan
This Beginner-Friendly Plank Variation Works One Hard-To-Reach Part Of Your Core
Integrative Health

5 Unexpected (& Easy) Ways To Promote Healthy Detoxification

Morgan Chamberlain
5 Unexpected (& Easy) Ways To Promote Healthy Detoxification
Latest Articles
Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.
https://www.mindbodygreen.com/articles/zucchini-bread-extra-veggies
organic veggies+

Daily, nutrient-dense formula to support healthy digestive function*

★ ★ ★ ★ ★
★ ★ ★ ★ ★
organic veggies+

Your article and new folder have been saved!