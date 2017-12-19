I Tried Shaving My Face For Better Skin: Here's What Happened

I used the Tinkle razor, which is designed for eyebrows, but thanks to the internet, I learned how to use it on the face. Mastering the stroke technique was tricky, especially around contoured areas like the nose, chin, and eyebrows—I watched quite a few YouTube videos on the topic and slowly developed my own technique. After trying it without an oil on my patch test, though, I decided to use a squalane oil to prevent itchiness and stop the irritation I was experiencing.

After figuring out how to reduce redness, I loved it. The act of shaving felt oddly masculine, which was interesting because I ultimately felt rejuvenated and more like myself afterward. As someone who doesn't get facial hair waxed or shaved regularly, I didn't know what to expect. And yes: Skin care seems to work better, and foundation goes on more smoothly.

It did start to feel "stubbly" when it was growing in initially, but after waiting a few more days it was essentially back to "normal." I shaved twice more and kept it up for three whole weeks. The only downside? Time. I wish it didn't take as long as it did to get a good shave.