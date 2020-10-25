Why Your Shampoo & Conditioner Will Eventually Stop Working

Maybe you’ve been using the same shampoo and conditioner for a while now. It started off incredible, like a new romance. Your hair was full, bouncy, voluminous, soft, and conditioned. You were having amazing hair days every single day. People stopped you on the street to ask what you were using to make your hair so shiny, and you wanted to shout the name of your products from the rooftops. You were in love (with your hair care)!

But then one day you woke up and your hair was suddenly flat, dull, dry, and prone to breakage. What was going on?! Was your shampoo partner ghosting? So you change up your shampoo and conditioner to see if you can find a new magic tonic. You try a few different brands and nothing really changes, so you settle for something that kind of makes your hair feel good. After all, the stuff you loved so much at first has obviously become ineffective, so this new product must be better than nothing, right?

But here's the thing: What “works” doesn’t stop benefiting your hair if it truly worked in the first place.