According to functional medicine gynecologist, Wendie Trubow M.D., levels of cortisol (known as the stress hormone) have a big impact on your sleep. "Inappropriate secretion of cortisol can cause you to wake up in the middle of the night," she says. "Hormonal imbalances can also throw off your sleep—progesterone in particular—and hypoglycemia can make you wake up."

Closely related to that is stress and anxiety, which can also cause you to wake up during the night, Trubow notes. Wonky levels of melatonin, a hormone that helps regulate your sleep-wake cycle, could also contribute to unwelcome wake-ups. And according to sleep researcher and co-author of Sleep for Success!, Rebecca Robbins, Ph.D., the conditions in your bedroom matter, too.

"We see experimentally that individuals sleeping in warmer rooms (70°F or higher) are more prone to worrisome dreams and fitful sleep," Robbins previously told mbg.

This is in addition to more obvious culprits, like needing to use the bathroom or having a diagnosed sleep disorder such as sleep apnea. And the older we get, the more likely we are to experience these issues (particularly the bathroom one). Luckily, all of these things can be mindfully managed so you can sleep through the night.