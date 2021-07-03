mindbodygreen

Beauty
Heads Up: This Surprising Ingredient Can Actually Make A Sunburn Worse 

Heads Up: This Surprising Ingredient Can Actually Make A Sunburn Worse 

Jamie Schneider
mbg Associate Editor By Jamie Schneider
mbg Associate Editor
Jamie Schneider is the Associate Editor at mindbodygreen, covering beauty and health. She has a B.A. in Organizational Studies and English from the University of Michigan, and her work has appeared in Coveteur, The Chill Times, and Wyld Skincare.
Endocrine Disruptors In Beauty: A Cosmetic Chemist Breaks Down The Problem

Image by Guille Faingold / Stocksy

Our editors have independently chosen the products listed on this page. If you purchase something mentioned in this article, we may earn a small commission.
July 3, 2021 — 13:02 PM

As much as you practice safe sun (right?), you can still wind up with a burn from time to time. Those UV rays are no joke, especially during this sizzler of a summer. 

When you do get sunburned, tons of ingredients can calm down the crispy, itchy, tender, uncomfortable skin: Aloe is perhaps the poster child for aprés-sun care, but you can also turn to colloidal oat, chamomile, green tea, and even plain ol’ ice water if you’re in need of some quick relief. Some even gather heavy-duty moisturizers, like coconut oil, to slather on once the sunburn starts to peel. 

Careful with that last category. Yes, replenishing moisture is important post-sun, but you might want to think twice before dousing yourself in coconut oil—apparently, it can make inflamed skin feel worse. 

Why you might not want to use coconut oil on fresh sunburns. 

sleep support+

sleep support+

The deep and restorative sleep you've always dreamt about*

★ ★ ★ ★ ★
★ ★ ★ ★ ★
(4.8)
sleep support+

We should make a distinction: Coconut oil is great for dry, flaking, itchy skin. The fatty acid-rich oil nourishes and smooths the skin, and research shows it can help increase moisture levels in the skin, as well as improve skin barrier function. So if you have a days-old burn that’s starting to peel? Go ahead and slather on the thick oil—it should feel sublime. 

However, for fresh burns (i.e., angry, tender skin)—coconut oil can do the opposite of soothe: Because it’s quite the heavy occlusive, the oil can actually trap the heat in your skin. “Just as you would not want an occlusive on a stove-top burn, it is not recommended after a sunburn,” agrees board-certified dermatologist Ava Shamban, M.D., founder of Ava MD Dermatology, the SkinFive and The Box by Dr. Ava. “It will, in fact, act as a trap, keep in the heat, and can cause more pain or damage.” 

A little science jargon for your Saturday: With sunburns, your skin is quite literally hot for several hours after the fact. As those skin cells are damaged by UV radiation, your blood vessels dilate as the skin tries to heal. “Skin temperatures rise and a severe, acute cutaneous inflammatory reaction occurs,” says Shamban. “Skin may take several hours—a half a day or even more—to cool down.” During that time, you and your burn would be much better off applying a cooling, anti-inflammatory number, like aloe, colloidal oat or even a cool water compress. 

“Later once the healing process is complete and skin temperatures hit normal [levels], coconut oil’s moisturizing benefits can help replenish the phase two healing [process],” Shamban continues. At this point, sealing in moisture with an occlusive (like coconut oil!) is key for preventing peeling and dryness.  

Advertisement

The takeaway. 

When it comes to after-sun care, there are many ingredients for the job; coconut oil can work wonders for flaking and dryness, but you might not want to apply it right after stepping out of the sun. Because of its occlusive properties, it can trap in all that heat and potentially make the burn feel worse.  

Advertisement
Jamie Schneider
Jamie Schneider mbg Associate Editor
Jamie Schneider is the Associate Editor at mindbodygreen, covering beauty and health. She has a B.A. in Organizational Studies and English from the University of Michigan, and her work...

More On This Topic

Beauty

This Psychiatrist & Derm Wants You To Have More Sex For Your Skin

Alexandra Engler
This Psychiatrist & Derm Wants You To Have More Sex For Your Skin
Beauty

This Low-Lift Makeup Trick Can Make Your Eyes Appear Naturally Larger

Jamie Schneider
This Low-Lift Makeup Trick Can Make Your Eyes Appear Naturally Larger
Off-the-Grid

These Sustainable Dress Rentals Are Here To Save Wedding Season 2021

Emma Loewe
These Sustainable Dress Rentals Are Here To Save Wedding Season 2021
Functional Food

5 Genius Ways To Make Your Classic Fruit Salad Way More Protein-Dense

Eliza Sullivan
5 Genius Ways To Make Your Classic Fruit Salad Way More Protein-Dense
Nature

This Is A Popular Alternative To Soil — But Does It Actually Keep Plants Alive?

Emma Loewe
This Is A Popular Alternative To Soil — But Does It Actually Keep Plants Alive?
Functional Food

You've Heard Of Superfoods, But What About Superweeds? An MD's Top 6 Sources

Jamie Schneider
You've Heard Of Superfoods, But What About Superweeds? An MD's Top 6 Sources
More Lifestyle

Popular Stories

Advertisement

Latest Articles

Recovery

Feeling Sluggish During Your Workout? Try These Natural Pre-Workouts

Mallory Creveling, CPT
Feeling Sluggish During Your Workout? Try These Natural Pre-Workouts
Food Trends

Yes, Healthy Store-Bought Crackers Do Exist: Here Are Our Top 10 Favorites

Kristine Thomason
Yes, Healthy Store-Bought Crackers Do Exist: Here Are Our Top 10 Favorites
Recipes

This Watermelon-Berry Marg Sings Thanks To A Skin-Supporting Ingredient*

Jessica Cording, M.S., R.D., CDN
This Watermelon-Berry Marg Sings Thanks To A Skin-Supporting Ingredient*
Functional Food

The One Frozen Food Hack You Probably Haven't Tried—But Need To ASAP

Hannah Margaret Allen
The One Frozen Food Hack You Probably Haven't Tried—But Need To ASAP
Spirituality

This Tarot Card Is Basically A Master Class In Communication

Sarah Regan
This Tarot Card Is Basically A Master Class In Communication
Beauty

This Is The Easiest July Fourth Nail Art Design — No Expertise Required

Jamie Schneider
This Is The Easiest July Fourth Nail Art Design — No Expertise Required
Latest Articles
Advertisement
https://www.mindbodygreen.com/articles/why-you-shouldnt-apply-coconut-oil-on-fresh-sunburns

Your article and new folder have been saved!