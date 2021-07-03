We should make a distinction: Coconut oil is great for dry, flaking, itchy skin. The fatty acid-rich oil nourishes and smooths the skin, and research shows it can help increase moisture levels in the skin, as well as improve skin barrier function. So if you have a days-old burn that’s starting to peel? Go ahead and slather on the thick oil—it should feel sublime.

However, for fresh burns (i.e., angry, tender skin)—coconut oil can do the opposite of soothe: Because it’s quite the heavy occlusive, the oil can actually trap the heat in your skin. “Just as you would not want an occlusive on a stove-top burn, it is not recommended after a sunburn,” agrees board-certified dermatologist Ava Shamban, M.D., founder of Ava MD Dermatology, the SkinFive and The Box by Dr. Ava. “It will, in fact, act as a trap, keep in the heat, and can cause more pain or damage.”

A little science jargon for your Saturday: With sunburns, your skin is quite literally hot for several hours after the fact. As those skin cells are damaged by UV radiation, your blood vessels dilate as the skin tries to heal. “Skin temperatures rise and a severe, acute cutaneous inflammatory reaction occurs,” says Shamban. “Skin may take several hours—a half a day or even more—to cool down.” During that time, you and your burn would be much better off applying a cooling, anti-inflammatory number, like aloe, colloidal oat or even a cool water compress.

“Later once the healing process is complete and skin temperatures hit normal [levels], coconut oil’s moisturizing benefits can help replenish the phase two healing [process],” Shamban continues. At this point, sealing in moisture with an occlusive (like coconut oil!) is key for preventing peeling and dryness.