mindbodygreen

Close Ad
Beauty
PSA: Why You Need To Remove Your Rings Before Washing Your Hands

PSA: Why You Need To Remove Your Rings Before Washing Your Hands

Jamie Schneider
mbg Editorial Assistant By Jamie Schneider
mbg Editorial Assistant
Jamie Schneider is the Editorial Assistant at mindbodygreen with a B.A. in Organizational Studies and English from the University of Michigan. She's previously written for Coveteur, The Chill Times, and Wyld Skincare.
Hand with rings

Image by Lyuba Burakova / Stocksy

Our editors have independently chosen the products listed on this page. If you purchase something mentioned in this article, we may earn a small commission.
November 30, 2020 — 23:49 PM

File this under the slew of hand washing tips we’ve stockpiled in the last year alone. There are myriad reasons your hands may look patchy and itchy of late—too-harsh hand sanitizers, skipping moisturizer, scalding water, and more—but while we’re here, let’s add another to the docket. If your itchy, scaly hands still won’t let up, despite your best efforts, try removing your jewelry before stepping up to the sink.

Here, board-certified dermatologist Joyce Park, M.D., shares her counsel over TikTok. 

Why you should remove your rings before washing up. 

Perhaps you already know to shed your jewelry before washing your face; after all, as holistic esthetician Kimberly Yap Tan once demonstrated in a video with mbg, those accessories can drag and pull at your delicate skin, face and hands alike. You also don’t want to scrub your hands with bejeweled fingers—albeit for a slightly different reason. 

As Park explains in her video, those with dyshidrotic eczema may be experiencing their fair share of itchy flare ups. “This is a very irritating rash that can occur when your hands or your feet are exposed to water a lot,” she notes. While other allergens can surely trigger a reaction, “water is the major irritant.” Lo and behold, your hands are likely exposed to more water than usual, as you find yourself washing your hands frequently. That said, Park recommends drying your hands completely after scrubbing to make sure water doesn’t linger on your skin and cause irritation.

Here’s where your jewelry comes in: When you wear rings, water can become trapped under the metal (which happens to be another irritant, according to the National Eczema Association), linger in those crevices, and exacerbate the flare. So if your fingers are itchier and scalier than usual (particularly under those rings), Park suggests removing the jewels, making sure your skin is completely toweled off, and applying a hand cream immediately after washing. 

Advertisement

The takeaway. 

It’s no secret you’re washing your hands more than ever—so it’s important to mind the little intricacies that come with frequent faucet runs. We’ve discussed at length the many ways to save your scaly paws, so feel free to add this little tip to the handbook. 

Want your passion for wellness to change the world? Become A Functional Nutrition Coach! Enroll today to join our upcoming live office hours.

Advertisement
Jamie Schneider
Jamie Schneider mbg Editorial Assistant
Jamie Schneider is the Editorial Assistant at mindbodygreen. She has a B.A. in Organizational Studies and English from the University of Michigan and has previously written for...

More On This Topic

Beauty

The Go-To Trick This Makeup Artist Swears By For Flattering Every Eye Shape

Jamie Schneider
The Go-To Trick This Makeup Artist Swears By For Flattering Every Eye Shape
Beauty

This One Hand-Washing Tip Can Keep Your Paws From Looking Scaly

Jamie Schneider
This One Hand-Washing Tip Can Keep Your Paws From Looking Scaly
$19.99

Beat Inflammation

With Kellyann Petrucci, M.S., N.D.
Beat Inflammation
Routines

This Pilates Move Works Your Whole Body In Just A Couple Minutes

Sarah Regan
This Pilates Move Works Your Whole Body In Just A Couple Minutes
Food Trends

Coffee Fan? Here's What To Drink, Based On Your Zodiac Sign

Eliza Sullivan
Coffee Fan? Here's What To Drink, Based On Your Zodiac Sign
Beauty

Skin Care Doesn't Stop At Your Chin: 6 Chest & Décolletage Tips, From Derms

Jamie Schneider
Skin Care Doesn't Stop At Your Chin: 6 Chest & Décolletage Tips, From Derms
More Lifestyle

Popular Stories

Advertisement

Latest Articles

Love

Post-Breakup Regret Is Real: How To Know If It Was The Right Choice

Julie Nguyen
Post-Breakup Regret Is Real: How To Know If It Was The Right Choice
Integrative Health

Your Gut Health Could Be Key To Vitamin D Activation, New Study Finds

Sarah Regan
Your Gut Health Could Be Key To Vitamin D Activation, New Study Finds
Routines

Activate & Sculpt Your Core With This Efficient 8-Minute Workout

CJ Frogozo
Activate & Sculpt Your Core With This Efficient 8-Minute Workout
Integrative Health

How To Know If Inflammation Is The Cause Of Your Anxiety, According To An RD

Jamie Schneider
How To Know If Inflammation Is The Cause Of Your Anxiety, According To An RD
Parenting

A Guide To Constructive Play For Parents: Benefits, Types & 7 Expert Tips

Alexandra Engler
A Guide To Constructive Play For Parents: Benefits, Types & 7 Expert Tips
Functional Food

12 Best Frozen Foods That Make Healthy Eating Infinitely More Convenient

Kristine Thomason
12 Best Frozen Foods That Make Healthy Eating Infinitely More Convenient
Latest Articles
Advertisement

Sites We Love

https://www.mindbodygreen.com/articles/why-you-should-remove-rings-before-washing-hands

Your article and new folder have been saved!