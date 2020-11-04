mindbodygreen

Close Ad
Integrative Health
Why An Aromatherapist Loves Applying Essential Oils To Her Scalp

Why An Aromatherapist Loves Applying Essential Oils To Her Scalp

Emma Loewe
mbg Senior Sustainability Editor By Emma Loewe
mbg Senior Sustainability Editor
Emma Loewe is the Sustainability Editor at mindbodygreen and the author of "The Spirit Almanac: A Modern Guide To Ancient Self Care."
Where An Aromatherapist Applies Essential Oils To Feel Their Effects Faster

Image by Sergey Filimonov / Stocksy

Our editors have independently chosen the products listed on this page. If you purchase something mentioned in this article, we may earn a small commission.
November 4, 2020 — 22:34 PM

The versatility of essential oils is part of their appeal. One vial of lavender or lemon can be used infinite (well, at least 13) ways. Oils can be popped into a diffuser, subbed into cleaning products, or applied to the skin in a carrier.

As for where on the skin to put them, well, those possibilities are pretty much endless, too. Delicate areas like the wrist and neck make for popular spots for fragrance, but lately, essential oil expert and teacher Amy Galper has been heading straight for the scalp.

Why massaging essential oils on the scalp can boost their benefits.

Whenever Galper, the author of Plant-Powered Beauty and The Ultimate Guide to Aromatherapy, feels depleted, stressed, or exhausted, she'll whip up a 1-ounce roller ball to use for a DIY head massage. Beyond being a lovely treat, she says that head massages may deliver the oil's benefits quicker and pack a more immediate functional punch.

"Our scalp is where most people have the most hair follicles," Galper tells mbg. "Where there are more hair follicles, there are more opportunities for the oils and their molecules to enter our blood vessels."

There's some science to back this up. Essential oils and their concentrated aromatic extracts are often small enough to penetrate skin when applied topically; this much we know. Once under the skin, however, there hasn't been much research on how often these oils actually make it to our blood vessels. Some preliminary studies do show that hair follicles can help encourage the penetration of topicals—so this one is worth a shot. Plus, when you massage essential oils anywhere on the skin, you're still getting the benefit of smelling them.

Just be sure to dilute your oils in a neutral carrier oil first since they can aggravate the skin when applied directly. Galper goes for a formula of five to eight drops of essential oils for every tablespoon of carrier oil. Jojoba is her favorite since it has a subtle smell and isn't too oily-greasy to the touch.

Massaging your oil combo in a gentle circular motion on the scalp may further enhance your skin's ability to absorb it. And showing your scalp this kind of love comes with other benefits too: The occasional at-home head massage can help reduce stress, promote hair growth, and potentially even increase hair thickness. Let the oils sit and work their magic for a few moments before washing them off in the shower.

Here, Galper shares two blends you'll find in her roller ball right now.

Advertisement

A calming blend for stress reduction:

  • Lavender oil
  • Blue tansy oil (this one's potent, so you'll only need a drop or two)
  • Hemlock oil

An invigorating blend for immune support:

For some more aromatic inspiration, here's a recap of oils that have been shown to help with stress and anxiety, brain fog, and nausea. Happy blending!

Want your passion for wellness to change the world? Become A Functional Nutrition Coach! Enroll today to join our upcoming live office hours.

Advertisement
Emma Loewe
Emma Loewe mbg Senior Sustainability Editor
Emma Loewe is the Senior Sustainability Editor at mindbodygreen and the co-author of The Spirit Almanac: A Modern Guide To Ancient Self Care, which she wrote alongside Lindsay Kellner....

More On This Topic

Mental Health

How To Talk About Mental Health When You Don't Know Where To Start

Daniel Amen, M.D.
How To Talk About Mental Health When You Don't Know Where To Start
Mental Health

3 Ways To Find Opportunities In A Crisis, From A Psychologist

Jason Wachob
3 Ways To Find Opportunities In A Crisis, From A Psychologist
$49.99

The Ultimate Stress Management Guide

With Robin Berzin, M.D.
The Ultimate Stress Management Guide
Mental Health

Struggling With Intrusive Thoughts? You Could Be Sleep Deprived

Sarah Regan
Struggling With Intrusive Thoughts? You Could Be Sleep Deprived
Personal Growth

9 Things To Do Tonight (And All Week) Instead of Doomscrolling

Eliza Sullivan
9 Things To Do Tonight (And All Week) Instead of Doomscrolling
Integrative Health

Are You Tired All Of The Time? This Could Be Why & What To Do

Alexandra Engler
Are You Tired All Of The Time? This Could Be Why & What To Do
More Health

Popular Stories

Advertisement

Latest Articles

Friendships

34 Ridiculous Questions To Lighten The Mood On Your Group Texts Right Now

Abby Moore
34 Ridiculous Questions To Lighten The Mood On Your Group Texts Right Now
Beauty

This Avocado Mask Is Like A Superfood Smoothie For Dry, Dull Skin

Jamie Schneider
This Avocado Mask Is Like A Superfood Smoothie For Dry, Dull Skin
Home

Interior Designers Share 5 Mini Desk Makeovers For When The Vibe Is Stale

Emma Loewe
Interior Designers Share 5 Mini Desk Makeovers For When The Vibe Is Stale
Beauty

You Might've Heard Of An Apple Cider Vinegar Hair Rinse — Now Try A Tea Rinse

Alexandra Engler
You Might've Heard Of An Apple Cider Vinegar Hair Rinse — Now Try A Tea Rinse
Routines

Let's Get To The Core: 4 Pilates-Based Moves To Strengthen Your Lower Abs

Lia Bartha
Let's Get To The Core: 4 Pilates-Based Moves To Strengthen Your Lower Abs
Beauty

I'm A Holistic Derm & Here Are The Two 4-Step Routines I Use Every Day

Jamie Schneider
I'm A Holistic Derm & Here Are The Two 4-Step Routines I Use Every Day
Latest Articles
Advertisement

Sites We Love

https://www.mindbodygreen.com/articles/why-to-massage-essential-oils-on-scalp

Your article and new folder have been saved!