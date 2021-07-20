Before you go keto, there's a lot of information to unpack (trust us: We have a whole beginner's guide for you to sift through before embarking). While you can customize the eating plan to fit your lifestyle and personal needs, it's important to know exactly what you're getting into, no?

Luckily, the king of keto, Dom D'Agostino, Ph.D., is here to answer all your questions. Here's one we had for the associate professor at the University of South Florida (who focuses on neuropharmacology, medical biochemistry, physiology, and neuroscience): What are the best supplements for someone following keto?

His answer? Everyone's body reacts differently (and he's generally a whole foods type of guy), but there is one that deserves honorable mention: "The literature suggests that if you're on a ketogenic diet, many people [lack] carnitine," he says on the mindbodygreen podcast.