Iron is one of the most important nutrients, affecting a number of functions in the body. Just ask integrative family physician Madiha Saeed, M.D.: “It supports your energy levels; it helps your cognitive function and supports development and growth overall,” she says on the mindbodygreen podcast. “It supports the immune system and even positive mood.”

In terms of the best foods high in iron, your mind may fixate on animal sources, like fish and organ meats, or perhaps beans and spinach for a plant-based option. But according to Saeed, one famously rich source is commonly overlooked: spirulina.