Sperm Counts Are Plummeting: Here's What Every Man Should Know

So what might explain this massive decline? And what does this drop in sperm count say about men's health? This study didn't answer those questions, exactly, but previous research has linked low sperm count to obesity, smoking, exposure to pesticides and chemicals, and stress—major problems we face in 2017.

So what can men do to protect their sperm count and fertility? According to the Mayo Clinic, there's a lot that can be done. Maintaining a healthy weight is paramount, as is eating a healthy diet and getting regular physical exercise—which both increase levels of powerful antioxidants that protect sperm. In addition, it's important to manage stress—because chronic stress can interfere with hormones that are needed to produce sperm—and practice safe sex, as sexually transmitted infections can damage fertility health in women and men.

