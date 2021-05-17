I, for one, welcome the summer sun and heat: Bring me a languid afternoon, bathing in the rays, sinking into a beach chair, paging through a book—and do so STAT! But being the good beauty writer that I am, my SPF is nearby and ready to reapply at all times. That's because I know and research the myriad ways prolonged and excessive UV exposure can damage precious skin. And I really, really hate the idea of damaging my skin.

One way that the sun does a number on our complexion is melasma, a tricky form of discoloration that tends to show up more during the summer months. If you're prone to melasma, here's why you may start to see patches pop up—and what you can do about it.