mindbodygreen

News
When It Comes To Living A Joyful Life, New Research Finds Sleep Is Key

When It Comes To Living A Joyful Life, New Research Finds Sleep Is Key

Emma Loewe
mbg Senior Sustainability Editor By Emma Loewe
mbg Senior Sustainability Editor
Emma Loewe is the Sustainability Editor at mindbodygreen and the author of "The Spirit Almanac: A Modern Guide To Ancient Self Care."
When It Comes To Living A Joyful Life, New Research Finds Sleep Is Key

Image by W2 Photography / Stocksy

September 18, 2020 — 2:03 AM
We're giving you a chance to win a six-month subscription to our pioneering sleep supplement magnesium+. Click here to enter your details. You'll be automatically subscribed to the mbg newsletter and entered into the drawing for a chance to win. Deep, restorative sleep awaits! 

We all know how sleep deprivation can make a bad day that much worse. When we wake up on the wrong side of the bed, every molehill starts to feel like a mountain. And new research finds that in addition to making the lows even lower, a bad night's rest can also put a damper on life's happy moments too.

The study setup.

Researchers out of the University of British Columbia studied the sleep routine of 1,982 American adults over the course of a week. In that time, they identified two major trends: After a shorter night's sleep, people tended to feel extra peeved by stressful situations and less able find joy in the good stuff the next day.

"When people experience something positive, such as getting a hug or spending time in nature, they typically feel happier that day," lead study author Nancy Sin, PhD explained of the findings in a press release. "But we found that when a person sleeps less than their usual amount, they don't have as much of a boost in positive emotions from their positive events."

By conducting daily telephone interviews with participants and asking them about their sleep duration, daily stressors, positive events, and affect, Sin's team found that even "minor night-to-night fluctuations in sleep duration can have consequences in how people respond to events in their daily lives."

The resulting sour mood is nothing to brush off: We now know that chronic stress and negative emotions make us more susceptible to chronic health conditions like high blood pressure, heart disease, and leaky gut, as well as shorter-term infections like the common cold.

Advertisement

It's yet another reason to prioritize sleep.

On the bright side, the study also found that longer sleep can set us up for more joy and positivity throughout the day. Researchers found that this was especially true for those who were dealing with chronic health conditions. "For those with chronic health conditions, we found that longer sleep—compared to one's usual sleep duration—led to better responses to positive experiences on the following day," Sin said in the release.

While this study specifically focused on sleep duration, Sin's previous research has found that sleep quality also impacts mood. When we wake up in the middle of the night, for example, we tend to feel more stress-prone the next day.

magnesium+ giveaway!

Enter for your chance to win a 6-month magnesium+ subscription.

All this is to say that clocking at least seven hours of deep sleep a night is a quality investment in your mental health. Of course, sometimes it's easier said than done. So for the next time you're feeling restless, bookmark this checklist of healthy nighttime habits, this 15-minute bedtime meditation, or this primer on how to set up your bedroom for sleep. And when all else fails, mbg's ultra-popular sleep supplement, magnesium+ is formulated to deliver deeper, more restorative rest and a breezier wakeup.* Because quality sleep is nothing to snooze on.

Advertisement
Emma Loewe
Emma Loewe mbg Senior Sustainability Editor
Emma Loewe is the Senior Sustainability Editor at mindbodygreen and the co-author of The Spirit Almanac: A Modern Guide To Ancient Self Care, which she wrote alongside Lindsay Kellner....

More On This Topic

Integrative Health

A Gastroenterologist On Why You Should Stop Chewing Gum (For Your Gut!)

Jamie Schneider
A Gastroenterologist On Why You Should Stop Chewing Gum (For Your Gut!)
Integrative Health

Should You Add This Popular Immune-Supporting Herb To Your Routine?

Abby Moore
Should You Add This Popular Immune-Supporting Herb To Your Routine?
Sex

Real Talk: Should You Pee After Sex, Before Sex, Or Both?

Abby Moore
Real Talk: Should You Pee After Sex, Before Sex, Or Both?
Home

Found: A 5-Step Process For Saving Clothes That Shrunk In The Wash

Sarah Regan
Found: A 5-Step Process For Saving Clothes That Shrunk In The Wash
Beauty

I Struggled With Dark Spots For Years & This Finally Cleared My Skin

Jamie Schneider
I Struggled With Dark Spots For Years & This Finally Cleared My Skin
Home

If Your Houseplant Has Sad & Droopy Leaves, This Could Be The Root Cause

Emma Loewe
If Your Houseplant Has Sad & Droopy Leaves, This Could Be The Root Cause
More Health

Popular Stories

Advertisement

Latest Articles

Beauty

A Holistic Dermatologist On What Healthy Aging Actually Means + 3 Tips

Alexandra Engler
A Holistic Dermatologist On What Healthy Aging Actually Means + 3 Tips
Functional Food

7 Coffee-Enhancing Hacks To Elevate Your Brew For Optimal Health Perks

Abby Moore
7 Coffee-Enhancing Hacks To Elevate Your Brew For Optimal Health Perks
Sex

From Nipple Clamps To Voice Recordings: 30 Foreplay Ideas To Mix Things Up

Kesiena Boom, M.S.
From Nipple Clamps To Voice Recordings: 30 Foreplay Ideas To Mix Things Up
Climate Change

Clothing Recycling 101: What To Do With That Pile In Your Closet

Emma Loewe
Clothing Recycling 101: What To Do With That Pile In Your Closet
Beauty

Brighten, Smooth & Hydrate: 4 DIY Face Scrubs For A Serious Glow

Jamie Schneider
Brighten, Smooth & Hydrate: 4 DIY Face Scrubs For A Serious Glow
Recipes

Remember Your Sourdough Starter? Use It To Make This Fermented Beverage

Eliza Sullivan
Remember Your Sourdough Starter? Use It To Make This Fermented Beverage
Latest Articles
Advertisement

Sites We Love

https://www.mindbodygreen.com/articles/why-longer-sleep-can-contribute-to-happier-life

Your article and new folder have been saved!