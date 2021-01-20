Morning routines get all the glory—people spend years perfecting their own, finding out the exact steps to take to achieve their most productive, happy, and mindful self. A good thing, I might add! How you start your day sets the tone for the rest of it and thus should be crafted appropriately. I myself have put more effort into this in 2021, making my daily coffee routine extra joyful—helping me feel equal parts energized and optimistic as I clock in for the day.

However, as a lifelong night person I tend to make the same argument that we really should put effort into how we wind down in the evening. Here, too, I’m making efforts to ensure I’m drifting off to sleep having ended the day right.

One way I love to do this is through warming golden milk, the beloved ayurvedic mixture long used as a healing drink.