Why I Love A Collagen Golden Milk As Part Of My Nighttime Routine
Morning routines get all the glory—people spend years perfecting their own, finding out the exact steps to take to achieve their most productive, happy, and mindful self. A good thing, I might add! How you start your day sets the tone for the rest of it and thus should be crafted appropriately. I myself have put more effort into this in 2021, making my daily coffee routine extra joyful—helping me feel equal parts energized and optimistic as I clock in for the day.
However, as a lifelong night person I tend to make the same argument that we really should put effort into how we wind down in the evening. Here, too, I’m making efforts to ensure I’m drifting off to sleep having ended the day right.
One way I love to do this is through warming golden milk, the beloved ayurvedic mixture long used as a healing drink.
Why I’m adding golden milk to my nighttime routine.
I’ve been a fan of this drink for some time—as are many people, I might add; golden milk is one of those things that’s just as revered in its modern iteration as it has been in its entirety of use—but unfortunately don’t make it a regular habit.
But as I start to take a critical look at how I prepare my body for rest, I’m realizing that my evenings really could use a soothing step in the same way my morning routine demands coffee. "Once you've tried golden milk, you'll be hooked on the way it settles your mind and body at the end of the day and invites your entire being to relax and let go of any worries as you drift off to sleep," Dr. Kulreet Chaudhary, M.D., neurologist and pioneer in the field of integrative medicine, told mbg about the evening ritual. “Turmeric has gained the recognition of the scientific community for its potential for helping the body in a plethora of ways. Its broad medicinal uses are likely due to its anti-inflammatory, antiseptic, and antioxidant qualities.”
For my own blend, I take inspiration from board-certified family medicine physician, Bindiya Gandhi, M.D., and her go-to mixture that she shared on the mindbodygreen podcast—with a few tweaks depending on what I have in my kitchen. “There is definitely truth and power in turmeric," she notes.
- Bring your milk of choice to a low boil on the stove (Gandhi likes coconut, but I just use whatever I have around the house).
- Once it’s warm, mix in 1 Tbsp. turmeric and a pinch of black pepper (to enhance absorption).
- Take it off the heat, then add a drizzle of honey, a pinch of cinnamon, cardamom, and I add a healthy scoop of mindbodgyreen’s grass-fed collagen+.
If you’re looking for more golden milk blends, there’s this iced latte version or a rose-infused option.
How my collagen golden milk helps me wake up glowing.
The drink, in and of itself, has impressive anti-inflammatory properties thanks to turmeric’s active ingredient curcumin, which helps support your body's inflammatory response.* I enjoy the blend with an added dose of collagen, however, as I find it helps enhance my overall skin texture and appearance.
Collagen supplements are basically broken down collagen molecules (called hydrolyzed collagen peptides) that are easily absorbed by the body, where they travel throughout and do their work. In regards to skin, they are shown to promote your body’s natural ability to create collagen and elastin.*
But here’s the cool part about mindbodgyreen’s blend specifically: it actually contains curcumin, as well, so you’re getting an extra splash of the active that makes turmeric so powerful.* Additionally it contains other antioxidants to help manage inflammation and oxidative damage you might have accrued throughout the day: This contains vitamin C, vitamin E, and SGS.*
The takeaway.
This year, I’m revamping my morning and nighttime routine, including adding this golden milk latte to the evening. The blend supports my skin, warms me from the inside out, and lulls me to sleep.