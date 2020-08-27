Why Going Vegan Didn't Work for Me

In 2012, after having a cancerous tumor removed from my ovary for the second time, a friend of mine introduced me to some research suggesting that plant based nutrition is a great option not only for people battling health conditions, but for everyone in order to prevent disease.

I drank the vegan Kool-Aid, so to speak, and revamped my entire diet. I got myself a fantastic juicer, made smoothies as meal replacements, found filling protein from avocados, and replaced my grilled chicken and veggie dinners with lentils and kale.

At first, I felt great. However, after a couple of months, my body felt completely out of whack. In just eight months, I'd steadily gained 15 pounds, and experienced other side effects, such as excessive sweating and constant bloating.

Often when people gain weight from a vegetarian diet, it’s because they've replaced meat with refined starches, processed foods, and sweets. But I'd been careful to not do that. Not only was I uncomfortable, but I also became terribly embarrassed and insecure about my appearance.

Given my medical history, when my body changes so drastically, it's very difficult to not panic and assume the worst. I tried to manage my fears and, rather than dialing my oncologist, I looked at what I was doing in my daily life that could lead to these awful side effects.