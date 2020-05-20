Olfactory training, the process of regularly and repeatedly smelling certain things, is one approach that can help your sense of smell return. Interestingly enough, sniffing something like perfume or coffee does not benefit smell—and can actually do more harm than good. Since these contain many different types of odors, smelling them may confuse your olfactory neurons even more and cause you to associate them with unpleasantly metallic or chemical odors.

One accessible tool that does seem to be helpful for olfactory training? Essential oils. In one 2017 clinical trial, Patel and a team of researchers found that patients who "smell trained" with essential oils were twice as likely to improve their sense of smell than those who did not. This is because essential oils tend to have one distinct odor molecule. Smelling them can be a way to focus your attention on what that specific scent used to mean for you and what sorts of memories it drums up.

"What we're doing by using the essential oils in olfactory training is using the memory of them as a pathway—a sort of map through which the correct synaptic connection can be made again," Patel explains.

Since the olfactory nerve is unique in the way it travels directly through the memory center of the brain, smells have a special way of evoking of memory. When you smell oils from a variety of families—floral, fruity, aromatic, and resinous are some biggies—you are stimulating multiple facets of odor to come back.

"What's important is that you focus your memory specifically on what that smell used to smell like for you," she adds. "By focusing that way, you're actually trying to recreate a new synaptic pathway back from the olfactory epithelium that's in your nasal cavity at the top all the way back to the olfactory cortex."