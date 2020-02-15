Another recent study from MIT suggested improving the frequency of hand-washing at airports could significantly slow the spread of the disease.

Increasing hand hygiene in 10 major airports could reduce the risk of a pandemic by 37%, according to the research. Additionally, by increasing hand hygiene in "all airports, a potential pandemic can be inhibited by 24% to 69%."

While hand-washing seems like common sense, most people aren't actually doing it. Christos Nicolaides, Ph.D., and his team estimate 20% of people have clean hands in an airport, while the other 80% are "potentially contaminating everything they touch."

Even minor improvements in the designated airports—London Heathrow, LAX, JFK, Frankfurt, Hong Kong, and San Francisco, to name a few—could make a difference.

If those locations offered education on hand hygiene through posters, public announcements, as well as greater access to facilities, researchers found it could encourage more frequent and proper hand-washing and slow the rate of global disease spread by nearly a quarter.

Since hand hygiene has more proven benefits, researcher Lauren Sauer, M.S., said, "When assessing the need for, and validity of, a travel ban...it's important to ask if it is the least restrictive measure that still protects the public's health."

In other words, there's no real proof that postponing your travel will prevent the spread of coronavirus, but practicing proper hand hygiene can. Turns out, masks aren't that effective either.