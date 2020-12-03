Poop may not be the most pleasant topic of conversation, but let’s face it, you’ve probably had a lot of questions about the regularity (or irregularity) of your bowel movements.

Along with the oddly colored or oddly shaped stools, we can’t help but wonder why some poop floats. To get to the bottom of it, mbg spoke with functional medicine doctors and gut health experts on why it happens and whether it’s cause for concern.