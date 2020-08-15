mindbodygreen

The Supplement Health & Well-Being Experts Recommend For Stress Management

Why Doctors Recommend hemp multi+ For Stress Management

August 15, 2020

There's no doubt that being a doctor is stressful—especially these days. Here at mbg, we work closely with physicians of all sorts to learn about how they're taking care of their patients and themselves. And we've been excited to see that some of them are now introducing mbg's hemp multi+ supplement to their stress management routines. This stamp of approval from physicians is a signal that the product helps manage even the highest of stress levels and that its quality lives up to expert standards.*

mbg worked with Thorne, a leading manufacturer of science-backed supplements, to create the unique product. It starts with E.U.-certified organic hemp extract, which is full-spectrum and delivers an array of powerful plant compounds, including CBD.* To further its relaxing benefits, the formula also contains rosemary, black cumin seeds, and hops—all of which have been found to promote a steadier and more positive mood.* Finally, hemp+ contains a daily dose of vitamin D to keep the immune system in tiptop shape.*

The result is a daily supplement that can help you handle life's inevitable stressors with more ease, whatever they may be.* Here's what the experts have to say about it:

"I feel confident recommending hemp multi+ to friends and patients."

I started taking mindbodygreen's hemp multi+ because I realized I needed to do more to help my body relax. When I take hemp multi+ during the workday, I feel a general lessening of minor annoyances and I'm much less reactive to small things that might have otherwise heightened my stress levels. At night, hemp multi+ is a wonderful addition to my Epsom salt bath ritual and helps me chill out after a long day. I feel confident recommending hemp multi+ to friends and patients because I know mindbodygreen and Thorne have extremely rigorous testing and sourcing standards, both of which can be hard to come by in the supplements industry.*

Molly Maloof, M.D., Stanford lecturer and personalized medicine physician

"It works so well to ease my stress and promote a sense of calm."

I am always looking for ways to elevate my health in addition to a clean diet through a targeted selection of high-quality supplements. Pure, natural ingredients are important to me, and mindbodygreen's hemp multi+ formula is an E.U.-certified organic blend of vitamin D, black cumin seed, rosemary, and hops. It works so well to ease my stress and promote a sense of calm. I often reach for it on busy patient or travel days.*

Will Cole, D.C., IFMCP, functional medicine practitioner and author

"The hemp in the formula really helps ease anxiety and stress."

I have been loving mindbodygreen's hemp multi+ since I tried it about a month ago. The hemp in the formula really helps ease anxiety and stress. I also love the inclusion of super herbs like cumin seed, rosemary, and hops. With all the CBD and hemp choices out there, I think it's so nice to have a truly transparent and certified choice to use myself and recommend to my patients.*

Amy Shah, M.D., double board-certified integrative medicine doctor

"hemp multi+ has a perfect balance of ingredients."

hemp multi+ has a perfect balance of ingredients so that you can get all that you need in a multi and just a little bit of an extra boost to help with your mood and immune system. I'm excited to share mindbodygreen's formula with my patients and continue to take myself, to stay balanced amid life's stressors.*

Marvin Singh, M.D., integrative gastroenterologist

