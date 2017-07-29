Weight loss, after all, comes down to energy balance: Calories in versus calories out. Our bodies use energy in three ways: The first is through resting metabolism, which determines the calories you burn performing basic bodily functions—everything from maintaining a steady heartbeat to breathing to basic cognitive functions. Second is the thermic effect of food, which is what you burn simply digesting what you're eating. Finally, we have physical activity, which makes up only about 15 to 25 percent of the calories we burn.

If you look closely at those numbers, do you see the problem? The vast majority of your energy expenditure is out of your control. So if your goal is to increase your energy output to further the effects of a caloric deficit (also known as burning more calories than you consume, in order to lose weight) you may be setting yourself up for failure. What you burn is mostly out of your control, but what you take in is entirely up to you.